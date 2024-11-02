Nine Games That Could Impact BYU in the Polls During the Bye Week
BYU is 8-0, ranked no. 9 in the AP Poll, and firmly in contention for the Big 12 title. The Cougars are idle this weekend before they travel to Salt Lake to take on archrival Utah next weekend. Now that BYU is in the College Football Playoff hunt, every weekend of college football impacts BYU. Here are nine games that could impact BYU's ranking in the AP poll and the College Football Playoff rankings next week.
1. #4 Ohio State at #3 Penn State
Time: 10:00 AM
Channel: FOX
The biggest game of the college football weekend kicks off at 10 AM Mountain Time. Ohio State and Penn State square off in a game that has major Big Ten title implications. Ohio State already has one loss going into this game. A second loss would probably drop the Buckeyes below BYU in the AP poll.
2. Duke at #5 Miami
Time: 10:00 AM
Channel: ABC
Miami has narrowly escaped defeat three times in the last four games. The Hurricans take on a Duke team that almost upset SMU last weekend. The Big 12 and ACC are competing against each other to be the third best conference in the sport. All Big 12 fans should be cheering against Miami and Clemson down the stretch.
3. Florida at #3 Georgia
Time: 1:30 PM
Channel: ABC
This is a rivalry game, but it's a rivalry game that Georgia will likely win. If Florida somehow pulls off this upset as a 14.5-point underdog, Georgia would suddenly have two losses.
4. Texas Tech at #11 Iowa State
Time: 1:30 PM
Channel: ESPN
An important game in the Big 12 as Iowa State hosts Texas Tech. BYU is currently in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 before this weekend's slate of games. An Iowa State win over Texas Tech would put the Cyclones tied for first place with BYU. This game likely won't impact BYU's ranking in the AP poll since the Cougars are already ahead of the Cyclones, but it could impact BYU's ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.
5. #13 Indiana at Michigan State
Time: 1:30 PM
Channel: Peacock
Speaking of teams that BYU fans should be cheering against...undefeated Indiana is at the top of the list. Since Indiana plays in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers will eventually leapfrog BYU in the rankings if they remain undefeated (right or wrong, the committee loves the Big Ten). They are a threat to BYU in terms of an at-large bid in the CFP down the road.
6. #17 Kansas State at Houston
Time: 1:30 PM
Channel: FOX
BYU needs Kansas State to continue winning to bolster its resume. A Kansas State win is also best for the Big 12's hopes of getting multiple teams into the playoff.
7. Louisville at #11 Clemson
Time: 5:30 PM
Channel: ESPN
Like Miami, Big 12 fans should be cheering against Clemson. Louisville has been competitive in games against Notre Dame, Miami, and SMU, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. Clemson is favored by 10 points in this game.
8. Kentucky at #7 Tennessee
Time: 5:45 PM
Channel: SEC Network
The Volunteers already have one loss. A second loss would drop them below BYU in both the AP poll and Tuesday's CFP rankings. Kentucky has already pulled off one major upset this season. They could do the Big 12 a favor by pulling off another one on Saturday.
9. #18 Pitt at #20 SMU
Time: 6:00 PM
Channel: ACC Network
This game is important for two reasons: First, Pitt is unbeaten. At this point of the season, any unbeaten P4 team is a threat to BYU. A Pitt loss would be good for the Cougars. Second, and most important, is BYU's resume. The win over SMU is one of BYU's top two wins this season. BYU fans should be cheering on the Mustangs this Saturday.