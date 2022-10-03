Skip to main content

No. 16 BYU Releases Depth Chart for Notre Dame

How no. 16 BYU will line up against Notre Dame

After a 4-1 start, BYU is ranked no. 16 in the latest AP poll. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game against Notre Dame.

Quarterback

  1. Jaren Hall
  2. Jacob Conover

Jaren Hall is 120/171 (70.2%) for 1,438 yards, 12 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. Hall is rising up NFL Draft boards and this game against Notre Dame is a huge opportunity to increase his draft stock.

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks OR Miles Davis OR Lopini Katoa

One of the most interesting storylines of this game will be how BYU distributes carries against Notre Dame. Miles Davis and Christopher Brooks took the lion's share of the carries against Utah State.

Wide Receiver

  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Kody Epps
  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Brayden Cosper
  1. Puka Nacua
  2. Chase Roberts

For the first time this season, BYU's receiving corps might be healthy against Notre Dame. Gunner Romney made his first appearance against Utah State. If both Puka Nacua and Chase Roberts are available, BYU's wide receivers will be at full strength.

Tight End

  1. Isaac Rex
  2. Masen Wake

Mason Wake did not play against Utah State. His status against Notre Dame is unknown.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Campbell Barrington

Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard
1. Harris LaChance
2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle
1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

No changes were made to the offensive line depth chart after Utah State.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback
1. Gabe Jeudy-Lally 
2. D’Angel Mandell
3. Jacob Boren

Strong Safety
1. Ammon Hannemann
2. Micah Harper
3. Ethan Slade

Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston

Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Jakob Robinson
3. Mory Bamba

Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren

Gabe Jeudy-Lally was ejected for the targeting in the second half against Utah State. By rule, he was supposed to miss the first half against Notre Dame. However, BYU appealed the targeting penalty and won. Jeudy-Lally will be available for the whole game against Notre Dame.

Linebackers

Will

1. Ben Bywater
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Josh Wilson

Mike

1. Keenan Pili
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Bodie Schoonover

Rover
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Tate Romney

Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Matthew Criddle

Flash
1. Max Tooley
2. Tavita Gagnier
3. Morgan Pyper

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner OR John Nelson
2. Blake Mangelson
3. Alden Tofa

Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Logan Lutui
3. Alden Tofa

Defensive Tackle
1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer

Nose Tackle
1. Caden Haws
2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe

Outside End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa

No changes to the depth chart at DL.

Specialists

Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd OR Justen Smith
2. Cash Peterman

Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper
1. Austin Riggs
2. Britton Hogan

Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.

