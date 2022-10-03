No. 16 BYU Releases Depth Chart for Notre Dame
After a 4-1 start, BYU is ranked no. 16 in the latest AP poll. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game against Notre Dame.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Jacob Conover
Jaren Hall is 120/171 (70.2%) for 1,438 yards, 12 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. Hall is rising up NFL Draft boards and this game against Notre Dame is a huge opportunity to increase his draft stock.
Running Back
1. Christopher Brooks OR Miles Davis OR Lopini Katoa
One of the most interesting storylines of this game will be how BYU distributes carries against Notre Dame. Miles Davis and Christopher Brooks took the lion's share of the carries against Utah State.
Wide Receiver
- Gunner Romney
- Kody Epps
- Keanu Hill
- Brayden Cosper
- Puka Nacua
- Chase Roberts
For the first time this season, BYU's receiving corps might be healthy against Notre Dame. Gunner Romney made his first appearance against Utah State. If both Puka Nacua and Chase Roberts are available, BYU's wide receivers will be at full strength.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Masen Wake
Mason Wake did not play against Utah State. His status against Notre Dame is unknown.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Campbell Barrington
Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Harris LaChance
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington
No changes were made to the offensive line depth chart after Utah State.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Gabe Jeudy-Lally
2. D’Angel Mandell
3. Jacob Boren
Strong Safety
1. Ammon Hannemann
2. Micah Harper
3. Ethan Slade
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Jakob Robinson
3. Mory Bamba
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
Gabe Jeudy-Lally was ejected for the targeting in the second half against Utah State. By rule, he was supposed to miss the first half against Notre Dame. However, BYU appealed the targeting penalty and won. Jeudy-Lally will be available for the whole game against Notre Dame.
Linebackers
Will
1. Ben Bywater
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Josh Wilson
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Bodie Schoonover
Rover
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Tate Romney
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Matthew Criddle
Flash
1. Max Tooley
2. Tavita Gagnier
3. Morgan Pyper
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner OR John Nelson
2. Blake Mangelson
3. Alden Tofa
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Logan Lutui
3. Alden Tofa
Defensive Tackle
1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer
Nose Tackle
1. Caden Haws
2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe
Outside End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa
No changes to the depth chart at DL.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd OR Justen Smith
2. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Hayden Livingston
Long Snapper
1. Austin Riggs
2. Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.
