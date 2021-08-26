Get to know the BYU football roster in one article

The 2021 college football season is inching closer. In preparation for BYU's opener against Arizona next week, here is one fast fact about every player on the BYU football roster.

3 - Chaz Ah You (Defensive Back)

Chaz signed with BYU as part of the 2017 signing class. To date, he is the highest-ranked recruit signed in the Sitake era.

Bonus fact: Ah You recently signed a deal with Cougs Daily to do a weekly vlog giving BYU fans a behind-the-scenes look at the BYU football program. Check out the first episode here.

25 - Talan Alfrey (Defensive Back)

Talan Alfrey's season was derailed by a season-ending injury days before fall camp.

25 - Tyler Allgeier (Running Back)

Tyler Allgeier came to BYU as a preferred walk-on with no clear ties to BYU. He is now on scholarship and BYU's starting running back.

86 - Maguire Anderson (Wide Receiver)

Maguire Anderson is a PWO from Florida. He is also the son of former BYU wide receiver RJ Anderson who played for BYU from 1995-1997.

56 - Clark Barrington (Offensive Line)

Clark Barrington prepped at University High School in Spokane, Washington. Both his parents were athletes at the University of Arizona - BYU's first opponent this season.

74 - Campbell Barrington (Offensive Line)

Campell Barrington is the younger brother of Clark Barrington. He is a name to watch along the offensive line.

92 - Tyler Batty (Defensive Line)

Tyler Batty has the potential to be one of the best pass-rushers in the Sitake era. Batty was the first player on the BYU football team to sign a NIL deal.

15 - Nick Billoups (Quarterback)

Nick Billoups is a PWO who transferred from Utah.

65 - Chandler Bird (Offensive Line)

Chandler Bird is from Ocean City, New Jersey. He plans to major in applied and computational math.

26 - Jacob Boren (Wide Receiver)

Boren is a walk-on that prepped at Highland High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

50 - Jacob Bosco (Linebacker)

Jacob Bosco is a walk-on who prepped down the road from Lavell Edwards Stadium at Timpview High School.

19 - Javelle Brown (Defensive Back)

Javelle Brown has played defensive back, wide receiver, and even some running back at BYU. He might have found his home at safety.

33 - Ben Bywater (Linebacker)

Ben Bywater has the potential to be a breakout player this season. He signed with BYU as part of the 2017 signing class, but he is listed as a freshman on BYU's roster.

4 - Caleb Christensen (Defensive Back)

Caleb Christensen holds the Utah high school record for most kickoffs returned for a touchdown.

17 - Jacob Conover (Quarterback)

Jacob Conover is a future starting quarterback at BYU. He chose BYU over the likes of Alabama, Arizona State, and Arizona coming out of high school.

85 - Brayden Cosper (Wide Receiver)

Brayden Cosper suffered an injury during fall camp. When healthy, Cosper has the potential to crack the rotation at wide receiver.

17 - Matthew Criddle (Defensive Back)

Matthew Criddle is the younger brother of former BYU DB Ben Criddle.

19 - Miles Davis (Running Back)

Miles Davis was signed as a WR/DB. He has found a home at running back.

23 - Theo Dawson (Linebacker)

Theo Dawson transferred to BYU from Wyoming.

2 - Keenan Ellis (Defensive Back)

Keenan Ellis is from San Diego, California. He established himself as a starting cornerback last season.

66 - James Empey (Offensive Line)

James Empey will anchor BYU's offensive line this season. He is one of the most important players on BYU's roster.

0 - Kody Epps (Wide Receiver)

Epps was named an AP All-American coming out of Mater Dei High School. Epps was one of the most productive wide receivers in the country as a senior.

97 - Ethan Erickson (Tight End)

Ethan Erickson prepped at Kahuku High School in Hawaii.

22 - Mason Fakahua (Running Back)

Mason Fakahua played quarterback at Cedar City High School.

88 - Terence Fall (Wide Receiver)

Terence Fall came to the United States as a foreign exchange student from France. He moved to California to pursue his dream of playing college football where he was recruited by BYU.

55 - Lorenzo Fauatea (Defensive Line)

Fauatea chose BYU over the likes of Utah, Oregon State, and Utah State.

11 - Cade Fennegan (Quarterback)

Cade Fennegan transferred from Boise State to BYU in July.

20 - Sione Finau (Running Back)

Sione Finau prepped at Kearns High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He led the Cougars in rushing in 2019.

71 - Blake Freeland (Offensive Line)

Blake Freeland played quarterback and tight end in high school. He will start for BYU this season at left tackle.

27 - Tavita Gagnier (Defensive Back)

Tavita Gagnier suffered a season-ending injury that will keep him out of the 2021 season.

75 - JT Gentry (Offensive Line)

JT Gentry came to BYU from Colorado. His younger brother, Andrew, was a highly-touted recruit that picked Virginia over BYU and others.

97 - Hunter Greer (Defensive Line)

Hunter Greer prepped at Timpanogos High School in Orem, Utah.

67 - Brock Gunderson (Offensive Line)

Gunderson signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class. He is a true freshman this season.

36 - Talmage Gunther (Wide Receiver)

Gunther is a walk-on who prepped at Lone Peak High School where he started at quarterback.

3 - Jaren Hall (Quarterback)

Jaren Hall will start at quarterback this season.

77 - Donovan Hanna (Offensive Line)

Donovan Hanna signed with BYU as a tight end, he now plays offensive line.

22 - Ammon Hannemann (Defensive Back)

Ammon Hannemann is the younger brother of former BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann and BYU baseball star Jacob Hannemann.

82 - Bentley Hanshaw (Tight End)

Hanshaw picked BYU over Oregon State when he signed with the Cougars in 2017.

1 - Micah Harper (Defensive Back)

Micah Harper emerged as a starter as a true freshman last season. He suffered a season-ending injury during the spring.

95 - Caden Haws (Defensive Line)

Caden Haws signed with BYU as an offensive lineman before moving over to the defensive line.

18 - Kaleb Hayes (Defensive Back)

Kaleb Hayes is a transfer defensive back from Oregon State.

11 - Isaiah Herron (Defensive Back)

Isaiah Herron prepped at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. Herron will see playing time at cornerback this season.

1 - Keanu Hill (Wide Receiver)

Credit: BYU Photo

Keanu Hill is the nephew of former NFL wide receiver Roy Williams.

87 - Britton Hogan (Deep Snapper)

Hogan prepped at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

36 - Cade Hoke (Linebacker)

Cade Hoke is the son of former BYU defensive tackle Chris Hoke.

32 - Dallin Holker (Tight End)

Dallin Holker returned from a mission this year. He will contribute at tight end this season.

5 - Chris Jackson (Wide Receiver)

Chris Jackson came to BYU from the JUCO ranks. He played JUCO ball at Mt. San Antonio College.

53 - Fisher Jackson (Defensive Line)

Fisher Jackson is a PWO who played safety at Herriman High School.

46 - Drew Jensen (Linebacker)

Drew Jensen signed with BYU in 2016 over an offer from the University of Utah.

21 - Dean Jones (Defensive Back)

Dean Jones competed in rodeo before starting to play high school football.

43 - Jared Kapisi (Defensive Back)

Jaren Kapisi was on the 2014 roster. This is his sixth season in the program.

4 - Lopini Katoa (Running Back)

Lopini Katoa prepped at American Fork High School. He is in the running for the most underrated player in the Sitake era.

38 - Jackson Kaufusi (Linebacker)

Jackson Kaufusi is the younger brother of former BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi.

64 - Brayden Keim (Offensive Line)

Brayden Keim is a converted tight end who has the potential to contribute at offensive tackle this season.

76 - Harris LaChance (Offensive Line)

Harris LaChance was listed as the starter at right tackle coming out of the spring.

57 - Josh Larsen (Defensive Line)

Josh Larsen is already one of the strongest players on the roster as a freshman.

58 - Uriah Leiataua (Defensive Line)

Uriah Leiataua picked BYU over Stanford when he signed with BYU.

73 - Tysen Lewis (Offensive Line)

Tysen Lewis prepped at Weber High School before signing with BYU.

60 - Tyler Little (Offensive Line)

Tyler Little played basketball in high school before trying out for the football team at Butte College. He was also recruited by Utah and Boise State.

28 - Hayden Livingston (Defensive Back)

Hayden Livingston was a star quarterback at Rigby High School in high school.

80 - Lane Lunt (Tight End)

Lane Lunt came to BYU via Eastern Arizona College.

62 - Atunaisa Mahe (Defensive Line)

Atunaisa Mahe will anchor BYU's defensive line following the departure of Khyiris Tonga to the NFL.

10 - Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (Quarterback)

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters signed with BYU over offers from Liberty, Virginia, and Utah among others.

5 - D'Angelo Mandell (Defensive Back)

D'Angelo Mandell was listed as a starting cornerback coming out of the spring.

93 - Blake Mangelson (Defensive Line)

Blake Mangelson prepped at Juab High School in Nephi, Utah.

37 - Isaac Matua (Linebacker)

Isaac Matua is a true freshman who signed with BYU as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

21 - Jackson McChesney (Running Back)

Jackson McChesney suffered a season-ending injury during the Navy game last season. He had over 200 yards rushing against UMass as a freshman.

62 - Cooper McMullin (Offensive Line)

Cooper McMullin prepped at San Marcos High School in Carlsbad, California.

24 - Jason Money (Defensive Back)

Jason Money came to BYU via Snow College.

89 - Kade Moore (Wide Receiver)

Kade Moore is a PWO who prepped at Lehi High School. He has the potential to become a contributor at BYU.

12 - Malik Moore (Defensive Back)

Malik Moore missed most of the 2020 season due to injury. He will likely start at free safety against Arizona.

48 - Alex Muti (Defensive Line)

Alex Muti prepped at a small school in Hawaii - Konawaena High School.

12 - Puka Nacua (Wide Receiver)

Puka Nacua transferred to BYU from Washington. He is the younger brother of former BYU defensive back Kai Nacua.

45 - Samson Nacua (Wide Receiver)

Samson Nacua transferred to BYU from Utah. He is the younger brother of former BYU defensive back Kai Nacua.

94 - John Nelson (Defensive Line)

John Nelson is the cousin of former USC linebacker Porter Gustin.

32 - Nick Nethercott (Defensive Back)

Nick Nethercott is a walk-on who prepped at Mountain Crest High School.

23 - Hobbs Nyberg (Wide Receiver)

Hobbs Nyberg is a PWO out of Dixie High School in southern Utah. Hobbs turned down a baseball scholarship to walk-on to the football team.

39 - Jake Oldroyd (Kicker, Punter)

Oldroyd was 13/13 kicking field goals last season.

90 - Jacob Palu (Defensive Tackle)

Jacob Palu prepped at Timpview High School.

50 - Burke Parker (Offensive Line)

Burke Parker prepped at Kamehameha Kapalama High School in Hawaii.

78 - Cade Parrish (Offensive Line)

Cade Parrish comes to BYU via Snow College. He picked BYU over the likes of Oklahoma State and Arizona.

2 - Neil Pau'u (Wide Receiver)

Neil Pau'u will be one of BYU's most important players on offense this season.

70 - Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

Connor Pay was listed as a starter at guard coming out of the spring. He can also play center if needed.

99 - Cash Peterman (Kicker)

Cash Peterman is a place kicker from Arizona who has posted videos of kicking 60+ yard field goals on social media.

42 - Mike Petty (Defensive Line)

Mike Petty prepped at powerhouse Corner Canyon.

41 - Keenan Pili (Linebacker)

Keenan Pili will start at mike linebacker. He has the potential to lead the Cougars in tackles this season.

99 - Alema Pilimai (Defensive Line)

Pilimai first played tight end at BYU before switching over to defensive end.

26 - Mitchell Price (Defensive Back)

Mitchell Price prepped at Pleasant Grove High School.

54 - Kade Pupunu (Linebacker)

Like Mike Petty, Pupunu also prepped at powerhouse Corner Canyon.

10 - Morgan Pyper (Defensive Back)

Morgan Pyper was a star running back at Hillcresh High School in Idaho Falls.

24 - Ryan Rehkow (Punter)

Ryan Rehkow is the only scholarship punter BYU has signed under Kalani Sitake.

19 - Rhett Reilly (Quarterback)

Rhett Reilly returned to BYU after entering the transfer portal.

83 - Isaac Rex (Tight End)

BYU star tight end Isaac Rex is the son of former BYU tight end Byron Rex.

30 - Quenton Rice (Defensive Back)

Quenton Rice is the son of former BYU cornerback Rodney Rice.

84 - Austin Riggs (Deep Snapper)

Austin Riggs prepped at Eagle High School in Boise, Idaho.

27 - Chase Roberts (Wide Receiver)

Chase Roberts was an Under Armour All-American coming out of American Fork High School.

0 - Jakob Robinson (Defensive Back)

Jakob Robinson transferred from Utah State this offseason.

26 - Beau Robinson (Running Back)

Beau Robinson is a running back from Mountain Crest High School.

63 - Dylan Rollins (Offensive Line)

Dylan Rollins was the Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year in Montana last season.

18 - Gunner Romney (Wide Receiver)

Gunner Romney will be one of BYU's most important players on offense this season.

16 - Baylor Romney (Quarterback)

Baylor Romney is the backup quarterback to Jaren Hall.

7 - Hinckley Ropati (Running Back)

Ropati suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp last season. He is competing for the third-string job at running back this fall.

59 - Joshua Singh (Defensive Line)

Singh is a PWO that prepped at Orem High School.

35 - Ethan Slade (Defensive Back)

Ethan Slade is another PWO that prepped at Orem High School.

37 - Justen Smith (Kicker, Punter)

Justen Smith prepped at Brighton High School in Sandy, Utah.

98 - Gabe Summers (Defensive Line)

Gabe Summers is the cousin of BYU DB Chaz Ah You.

45 - Pepe Tanuvasa (Defensive Line)

Pepe Tanuvasa transferred to BYU from Navy.

47 - Viliami Tausinga (Linebacker)

Viliami Tausinga is a true freshman from East High School who signed with BYU as part of the 2018 signing class.

51 - Alden Tofa (Defensive Line)

Alden Tofa is one of the highest-rated defensive lineman to sign with BYU under Kalani Sitake.

31 - Max Tooley (Linebacker)

Max Tooley is one of the best athletes on the roster. When healthy, he is a player to watch.

91 - Earl Tuioti-Mariner (Defensive Line)

Tuiti-Mariner was listed as a starter at defensive tackle coming out of the spring.

35 - Ben Tuipulotu (Tight End)

Ben Tuipulotu was one of three Tuipulotu brothers on the roster last season.

52 - Joe Tukuafu (Offensive Line)

Joe Tukuafu, if not named a starter, will be the first offensive lineman off the bench if one of the interior lineman suffers an injury.

7 - George Udo (Defensive Back)

George Udo might be the best athlete on the roster.

15 - Jaylon Vickers (Defensive Back)

Jaylon Vickers is a PWO from East High School.

13 - Masen Wake (Fullback, Tight End)

Masen Wake came to BYU as a PWO from Lone Peak. Wake has contributed since he arrived on campus.

28 - Tanner Wall (Wide Receiver)

Tanner Wall is a PWO from Arlington, Virginia. He turned down other opportunities to walk on at BYU.

79 - Ben Ward (Tight End)

Ben Ward is from Washington DC.

96 - Carter Wheat (Tight End)

Carter Wheat signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class. He cracked the rotation at tight end last season.

49 - Payton Wilgar (Linebacker)

Wilgar is a star and one of the best NFL prospects on the roster.

29 - Shamon Willis (Defensive Back)

Shamon Willis is the son of former BYU RB Jamal Willis.

69 - Seth Willis (Offensive Line)

Seth Willis comes to BYU via Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut.

34 - Josh Wilson (Linebacker)

Josh Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson.

13 - Jaques Wilson (Defensive Back)

Wilson signed with BYU out of West Los Angeles Junior College.

16 - Wes Wright (Defensive Back)

Wes Wright is a safety out of Snow College.