Previewing BYU at Oregon with an Oregon Insider

On Saturday afternoon, no. 12 BYU takes on no. 25 Oregon on Fox. The Ducks are winners of 28 straight nonconference home games. Today, we preview BYU-Oregon with Oregon insider Max Torres.

Q: How has the Bo Nix experiment been viewed through two games?

A: The Bo Nix experiment has been viewed as a mixed bag so far through two games. A lot of people have been critical of his turnovers before coming to Oregon, and his two interceptions against Georgia didn't help that perception. However, Oregon fans are hoping that a strong bounce back game against Eastern Washington is more of what we'll see throughout the year. His sample size is small as a Duck and they came against two polar opposite teams. BYU should give us a better feel for what he can do in conference play. The ceiling of this Oregon offense is one that can rush for between 150-200 yards a game and distribute the ball confidently and consistently to a handful of wide receivers and tight ends, especially down the field since the Ducks lacked a vertical passing attack during most of Cristobal's tenure.

Q: BYU is potentially deal with a few key injuries at wide receiver on Saturday. How healthy is Oregon heading into week three?

A: Oregon is relatively healthy going into week three. The main injuries to keep an eye on are along the offensive line. Left guard Ryan Walk didn't play in the second half against Georgia in week one and missed last week against Eastern Washington. I think he's expected back along with wide receiver Seven McGee, who missed the second half last week. The only other player we're waiting to see on is right guard Steven Jones. Dan Lanning said 'we'll see' when asked if he'd be available, so things have been pretty buttoned up on the injury front.

Q: What is the biggest challenge BYU presents for Oregon?

A: I think the biggest challenge BYU presents for Oregon is containing Jaren Hall. The Ducks struggled to contain Stetson Bennett when he broke outside of the pocket in week one, and Hall is a more athletic and balanced quarterback in my eyes than Bennett. Oregon has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback, so if they have the chance to bring him down for a sack they can't let him slip away.

Q: How do you expect the environment in Autzen Stadium to look on Saturday?

A: I expect Autzen to be rocking on Saturday. There was a decent crowd against Eastern Washington in the home opener, but it was smokey and there weren't as many students back on campus due to the late start that comes with the quarter system. This is a way more hyped up game so I expect Oregon fans to pack Autzen and for the crowd to have an impact on this game 100%.

Q: What's something about Oregon (coaching, offense, defense, special teams, big picture for the program) that you think isn't getting enough buzz heading into this game?

A: Something about Oregon that isn't getting enough buzz heading into this game is their championship window. That may not be a major talking point for this game, but the timing of Lanning's hire is really interesting to me. Cristobal showed Oregon could be the class of the Pac-12 and even get a win over a blue blood (Ohio State). He also showed this program is one that can consistently recruit at a high level and win Rose Bowls. The standard at any program should continue to rise, and now I think the standard is playoff contention. But with a first-year head coach, a brand new staff and yet another transfer quarterback leading the way, how realistic are Oregon's chances this year and how much slack will fans give this team?