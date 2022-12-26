Ranking BYU's Top 10 Wins in the Independence Era

BYU went independent in football in 2011. A few weeks ago, BYU wrapped up the independence era with a 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl. From 2011-2022, BYU played 72 different teams and won nearly 100 games. Today, let's count down BYU's top 10 wins as an independent.

Before we get started, it's important to note that these rankings are subjective. These rankings blend the importance of the game at that time, the quality of the opponent, and how exciting the game was. Without further ado, let's get started with the honorable mentions.

Honorable Mention - 2020 at Boise State

BYU-51 Boise State-17 | Albertsons Stadium

BYU, who was ranked no. 9 in the AP poll, traveled to no. 21 Boise State. The Cougars dominated Boise State on the blue turf - it was their first win against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in program history. BYU dismantled the Broncos on both sides of the ball. Zach Wilson was 22/28 for 360 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Honorable Mention - 2016 at Arizona

BYU-18 Arizona-16 | University of Phoenix Stadium

BYU's first game under new head coach Kalani Sitake. True freshman walk-on Jake Oldroyd hit the game-winning field goal as time expired. Jamaal Williams ran for 162 yards on 29 carries.

Honorable Mention 2022 vs Baylor

BYU-26 Baylor-20 | Lavell Edwards Stadium

BYU hosted no. 9 Baylor at Lavell Edwards Stadium in what was a preview of life in the Big 12. The Cougars beat the Bears in a double overtime thriller - it was the only victory over a top 10 team at home in the independence era.

10. 2011 at Ole Miss

BYU-14 Ole Miss-13 | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

BYU's first game as an independent was against Ole Miss in SEC country. BYU scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the dramatic comeback victory. With just over five minutes remaining, BYU trailed 13-7. Kyle Van Noy came off the edge on 3rd & long, sacked the quarterback, forced a fumble, and recovered the fumble for the go-ahead touchdown.

9. 2019 at Tennessee

BYU-29 Tennessee-26 | Neyland Stadium

Before Zach Wilson completed the 64 yard pass to Micah Simon that put BYU in field goal range, BYU's win probability was 0.4% according to ESPN. Jake Oldroyd sent the game to overtime with a field goal, and BYU willed themselves to victory in double overtime.

8. 2019 vs USC

BYU-30 USC-27 | Lavell Edwards Stadium

Coming off a double overtime victory at Tennessee, BYU traveled home to host no. 24 USC. The Trojans were 2-0 and coming off a blowout victory over Stanford. For the second time in as many weeks, BYU beat a storied program in overtime. An interception by Dayan Ghanwoloku sealed the victory in overtime.

7. 2021 vs Arizona State

BYU-27 Arizona State-17 | Lavell Edwards Stadium

BYU was 2-0 and ranked no. 23 in the AP poll when it hosted no. 19 Arizona State in 2021. The Cougars were opportunistic on both sides of the football and beat the Sun Devils 27-17. With the win, BYU jumped into the national spotlight and into the top 20 of the AP poll.

6. 2013 vs Texas

BYU-40 Texas-21 | Lavell Edwards Stadium

In 2013, no. 15 Texas traveled to Provo to take on the Cougars in Lavell Edwards Stadium. Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams ran all over the Longhorns en route to a 40-21 victory. Hill and Williams combined for 441 yards rushing against Texas, and BYU finished with 550 rushing yards as a team. The game was later deemed "The Game that Changed Texas Football" by the Bleacher Report.

5. 2014 at Texas

BYU-41 Texas-7 | Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

What's better than a dominant victory over Texas? Two dominant victories over Texas in consecutive seasons. Taysom Hill dominated the Longhorns again, and the hype surrounding 2-0 BYU started to build. This game is famous for Hill's hurdle over a Texas defender on his way to a touchdown.

4. 2018 at Wisconsin

BYU-24 Wisconsin-21 | Camp Randall Stadium

BYU was coming off a horrendous 2017 season, and no. 6 Wisconsin was viewed as a contender for the College Football Playoff. BYU traveled to Camp Randall Stadium and took down the Badgers and star running back Jonathan Taylor. BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki led the BYU defense with 12 total tackles.

3. 2015 vs Boise State

BYU-35 Boise State-24 | Lavell Edwards Stadium

For the second consecutive week, BYU won with a last minute Hail Mary. Freshman Tanner Mangum found Mitchell Juergens in the endzone for the go-ahead score. Kai Nacua would seal the victory with a pick-six.

2. 2021 vs Utah

BYU-26 Utah-17 | Lavell Edwards Stadium

First, let's take the rivalry out of the equation and evaluate this win from a resume perspective. BYU beat the eventual PAC-12 champion. Wins of that caliber are very rare in BYU football history.

When you add in the rivalry elements and the nine-game losing streak, this win becomes even more important for BYU.

1. 2015 at Nebraska

BYU-33 Nebraska-28 | Memorial Stadium

BYU beat Nebraska with a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to kick off the 2015 season. Star quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending injury, and freshman Tanner Mangum came in for the injured Hill. Tanner Mangum connected with Mitch Matthews for the "Mangum Miracle at Memorial."

Other Honorable Mentions

2011 vs Utah State

2013 @ Houston

2014 @ Cal

2014 vs Virginia

2016 @ Michigan State

2016 vs Mississippi State

2018 @ Arizona

2019 vs Boise State

2020 @ Houston

2022 @ Boise State

