Ranking Single Season Passing Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000
As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season passing leaders since 2000. Since 2000, BYU has had seven single seasons where quarterbacks have thrown for more than 3,500 yards. No BYU quarterback has thrown for 4,000 yards in a single season since the turn of the century.
- 2008 Max Hall* (3957)
- 2006 John Beck* (3885)
- 2007 Max Hall* (3848)`
- 2005 John Beck* (3709)
- 2020 Zach Wilson (3692)
- 2009 Max Hall* (3560)
- 2001 Brandon Doman (3542)
- 2015 Tanner Mangum (3377)
- 2022 Jaren Hall (3171)
- 2024 Jake Retzlaff (2947)
- 2013 Taysom Hill (2938)
- 2014 Christian Stewart (2621)
- 2021 Jaren Hall (2583)
- 2004 John Beck (2563)
- 2019 Zach Wilson (2382)
- 2016 Taysom Hill (2323)
- 2010 Jake Heaps (2316)
- 2012 Riley Nelson (2011)
- 2011 Riley Nelson (1717)
- 2023 Kedon Slovis (1716)
- 2000 Charlie Peterson (1617)
- 2018 Zach Wilson (1578)
- 2017 Tanner Mangum (1540)
- 2003 Matt Berry (1445)
- 2002 Brett Engemann (1334)
Six BYU quarterbacks have thrown for more than 3,000 yards in a single season since 2000.
Published