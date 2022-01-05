Report: BYU Wide Receiver Chris Jackson Enters the Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    BYU Wide Receiver Chris Jackson Enters the Transfer Portal

    Jackson spent two years as a member of the BYU football program

    On Wednesday, BYU wide receiver Chris Jackson entered the transfer portal. The 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account was the first to report the news. 

    Jackson signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class out of St. Antonio College in California. During his two-year career at BYU, Jackson was buried on the depth chart behind some very talented players at wide receiver. He racked up 61 receiving yards on 10 catches during limited reps at BYU. He also played special teams.

    Jackson will likely seek a school where he can find more playing time. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

    Two PAC-12 Transfers

    It's been a busy day of roster for the BYU football program. On Wednesday, the BYU football program announced the additions of two PAC-12 graduate transfers. Christopher Brooks is a running back from Cal who committed to BYU, and Houston Heimuli is a fullback from Stanford who committed to the Cougars.

    In addition, BYU announced the names of six previously signed recruits who have enrolled at BYU for the winter semester. Below are the six players that were announced.

    Formerly Signed Mid-Year Enrollees

    1. Kingsley Suamataia - OL

    The former five-star recruit committed to BYU in November shortly after leaving Oregon and entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Suamataia has the talent to compete for a starting tackle spot right away.

    2. Logan Fano - DE/OLB

    A four-star recruit that signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class, Logan Fano will immediately elevate the talent on BYU's defense. Fano was the highest-rated recruit that BYU signed in 2021.

    3. Brooks Maile - DL

    Brooks Maile signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class. Maile picked BYU over a competing offer from Utah State.

    4. Bruce Mitchell - DL

    More defensive line reinforcements are on their way. Mitchell is another defensive line prospect that signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

    5. Isaiah Glasker - DB

    Isaiah Glasker is a long, athletic prospect at safety. Glasker prepped at Bingham where he was a two-way standout. Glasker signed with BYU as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

    6. Aisea Moa - DL

    Yet another player added to the defensive line, Aisea Moa recently signed with BYU during the early signing period. Moa was a four-star prospect out of Weber High School.

