    January 5, 2022
    BYU Football Announces Stanford Transfer Houston Heimuli

    Heimuli was a captain at Stanford last season

    On Wednesday, BYU announced the addition of Stanford transfer Houston Heimuli. Heimuli, who was a captain at Stanford last season, is the son of former BYU running back Lakei Heimuli.

    While not official, it appears that Heimuli will wear #35 in honor of his father who also wore #35 during his time at BYU.

    In BYU's official press release, head coach Kalani Sitake noted Heimuli's "important contributions" to the Stanford football program over his career. "As a former fullback, I have a huge appreciation for the consistent and important contributions Houston has made for his team over his career," Sitake said.

    Heimuli will provide depth at BYU's fullback position. Last season, Masen Wake was the lone fullback listed on the depth chart.

    Most notably, at least in this author's opinion, will be his contributions off the field. Heimuli will bring leadership to BYU's locker room. He was named a team captain at Stanford for the 2021 season and he received the Outstanding Senior Award in 2021. Below is an excerpt about Houston from BYU's release:

    A key contributor as a blocking back, Heimuli redshirted in 2017 before playing in 24 games in 2018 and 2019 at fullback and special teams, including three starts in 2019. He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2020 during a pandemic-shortened six-game schedule, before being selected as a team captain and appearing in 11 games this past season. Heimuli received the Outstanding Senior Award in 2021 and finished his Stanford career with seven receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.

    Last season, BYU saw what a veteran player like Samson Nacua brought to BYU's locker room. Heimuli, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has the potential to make a similar impact for the Cougars.

