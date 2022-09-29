Report: Utah State to Start Backup Quarterback Cooper Legas Against BYU

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Utah State will start backup quarterback Cooper Legas against BYU. Legas, a junior from nearby Orem, has appeared in four games for Utah State. This will be Legas' first career start at quarterback. USU starting quarterback Logan Bonner will not dress for the game due to injury.

When Legas prepped at Orem High School, he was recruited by BYU as an athlete. He was offered a scholarship to play quarterback at Utah State and he committed a few weeks before signing day.

Now in his third year with the program, Legas is known by Utah State fans as the backup quarterback that led Utah State to victory in the LA Bowl last year. In four games played, he has thrown for 211 yards and he has completed 49% of his passes. Legas has struggled in limited reps this season. He has completed 7/17 passes for 40 yards and 1 interception this year.

Legas is faced with the difficult task of starting in a rivalry game against his hometown team.

When BYU and Utah State face off on Thursday night, it will be a battle of two programs heading in opposite directions. BYU is 24-5 in its last 29 games, ranked no. 19 in the AP poll, and will move to the Big 12 next season. Utah State is 1-3 with consecutive losses to Weber State and UNLV. The Aggies' lone victory came against one of the worst FBS teams in the country: UConn.

