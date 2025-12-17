Returned Missionaries that Could Join the BYU Football Program for the 2026 Season

Earlier this month, BYU signed a record-setting 2026 recruiting class. The missionary program is always important to factor in for BYU. Of the players that signed, a large chunk will leave to serve missions before enrolling at BYU. It's also important to factor in returning missionaries from previous recruiting classes. Today, we'll go over the list of missionaries that could join the program for the 2026 season.

First, this article needs to come with a major caveat: college football is very different today compared to when some of these players left on missions. The total rosters are being cut down from 125 to 105. In BYU's case, specifically, they also have a new defensive staff that did not completely recruit some of the players that are set to return home. Therefore, it would not be surprising if a few of these players never enrolled. We won't speculate on which players in this article, but keep that in mind as we go along.

Lastly, due to the roster changes, we will focus on only scholarship players. The future of preferred walk-ons remains to be seen.

Missionaries from the 2023 Class

There are still a few missionaries from the 2023 class that have not enrolled yet. If these players do not enroll in January, it's safe to assume that they will not enroll at all.

Matthew Frederick - TE Talitui Pututau - DL Motekiai Mounga - DL Owen Borg - LB David Tangilanu - DE

Missionaries from the 2024 Class

There are a bunch of missionaries from the 2024 class that could enroll as well. Whether they enroll or not typically depends on their return date. If they return after April or May, they will likely be asked to grayshirt in 2025. Here are the missionaries that could join the program if they return before May 1st.

Devoux Tuataga - DE Adney Reid - DE Blake Lowe - LB Jett Nelson - WR/TE Brody Laga - K

BYU is set to get two more talented defensive ends in Devoux Tuataga and Adney Reid. Both Tuataga and Reid had competing Power Four offers. They will join a group full of young, talented defensive ends.

Blake Lowe, a California native, will start his career at linebacker. Jett Nelsson was listed as wide receiver back on singing day, but he could end up at tight end.

Brody Laga could be the kicker of the future for BYU. He could compete for a starting spot right away, but it will depend on when he returns home from his mission.

