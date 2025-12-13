Whenever a player sees the field as a freshman, it's an indicator that they will probably be important part of the future. Freshmen played an important role for the 2025 BYU football team, headlined by true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. In this article, we'll go over the five freshmen that played the most for BYU in 2025 (offensive and defensive snaps).

1. Bear Bachmeier - 857 snaps

It's no surprise that Bear Bachmeier led all freshmen in snaps played. The first-team offense has played 857 snaps in 2025 and Bachmeier played all 857 of those snaps this season. Bachmeier had the best season by a true freshman quarterback that college football has seen for years, leading BYU to an 11-1 record and a championship game appearance. Bachmeier was banged up at various points of the year, but he was always available.

2. Hunter Clegg - 248 snaps

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Parker Jenkins (5) is stopped on his run by Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Less than a year removed from his mission, true freshman defensive end Hunter Clegg played 248 snaps and appeared in all 13 games. Clegg has the potential to be an impactful starter for Jay Hill's defense as soon as next year.

3. Nusi Taumoepeau - 82 snaps

BYU defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau against TCU | BYU Photo

Nusi Taumoepeau wasn't available to play until the Arizona game due to injury. Once he was healthy, he saw his role get bigger and bigger as the season progressed. He finished the season in a pass-rushing specialist role, and he was very effective. Taumoepeau had a pressure rate of 24% on his pass-rush snaps. Taumoepeau is a future star pass rusher for the Cougars.

4. Noah Moeaki - 79 snaps

BYU tight end Noah Moeaki scores a touchdown against Portland State | BYU Photo

Noah Moeaki appeared in 12 games for the BYU offense. Moeaki had a catch in the season opener against Portland State and his next catch came in the season finale against UCF. The Cougars will need someone to fill the void left by Carsen Ryan next year. Unless BYU adds a transfer tight end, Noah Moeaki is in line to be that player.

5. Kinilau Fonohema - 51 snaps

Another freshman defensive end cracks the top five. Kinilau Fonohema played 51 snaps in his redshirt freshman season. He started to see the field more as the season progressed - 28 of his snaps came in the month of November. He also made a an appearance in the championship game against Texas Tech. Fonohema is on track to crack the depth chart next season.

