Reviewing BYU's Bowl Agreements in 2021 and Beyond

Reviewing the three bowl scenarios for BYU in 2021
Kalani Sitake Boca Raton Bowl win over UCF

If BYU wins six or more games and becomes bowl eligible this season, there are three potential bowl scenarios for the Cougars. Let's review those three scenarios and BYU's upcoming bowl agreements.

2021 Scenarios

Option 1: If BYU qualifies for a New Year's Six Bowl, they will play in New Year's Six bowl and their other agreements will be void.

Option 2: If BYU does not qualify for a NY6 bowl, they will play in the Independence Bowl against a Conference USA opponent. Unless they exercise their option (contingent on availability) to play in the Cheez-It-Bowl.

Option 3: From BYU's 2019-2020 annual report. "As part of both BYU bowl agreements, the Cougars also have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) be unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl and one ESPN Events bowl game."

2022 Scenarios

Option 1: Same deal. If BYU qualifies for a New Year's Six Bowl, they will play in New Year's Six bowl and their other agreements will be void.

Option 2: If BYU does not qualify for a NY6 bowl, they will play in one of the 16 bowls owned by ESPN Events. Since going independent in 2011, BYU has played in five of those bowls: 2020 Boca Raton Bowl, 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2015 Las Vegas Bowl, 2014 Miami Beach Bowl, and 2011 Armed Forces Bowl. Unless they exercise their option (contingent on availability) to play in the Cheez-It-Bowl.

Option 3: From BYU's 2019-2020 annual report. "As part of both BYU bowl agreements, the Cougars also have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) be unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl and one ESPN Events bowl game."

2023 Scenarios

Option 1: Again, If BYU qualifies for a New Year's Six Bowl, they will play in New Year's Six bowl and their other agreements will be void.

Option 2: If BYU does not qualify for a NY6 bowl, they will play in the Independence Bowl against a PAC-12 opponent. Unless they exercise their option (contingent on availability) to play in the Cheez-It-Bowl.

Option 3: From BYU's 2019-2020 annual report. "As part of both BYU bowl agreements, the Cougars also have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) be unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl and one ESPN Events bowl game."

2024 Scenarios

Option 1: You know the drill. If BYU qualifies for a New Year's Six Bowl, they will play in New Year's Six bowl and their other agreements will be void.

Option 2: If BYU does not qualify for a NY6 bowl, they will play in one of the 16 bowls owned by ESPN Events. Since going independent in 2011, BYU has played in five of those bowls: 2020 Boca Raton Bowl, 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2015 Las Vegas Bowl, 2014 Miami Beach Bowl, and 2011 Armed Forces Bowl. Unless they exercise their option (contingent on availability) to play in the Cheez-It-Bowl.

Option 3: From BYU's 2019-2020 annual report. "As part of both BYU bowl agreements, the Cougars also have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) be unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl and one ESPN Events bowl game."

2025 Scenarios

Option 1: If BYU qualifies for a New Year's Six Bowl, they will play in New Year's Six bowl and their other agreements will be void.

Option 2: If BYU does not qualify for a NY6 bowl, they will play in the Independence Bowl against a Conference USA opponent. Unless they exercise their option (contingent on availability) to play in the Cheez-It-Bowl.

Option 3: From BYU's 2019-2020 annual report. "As part of both BYU bowl agreements, the Cougars also have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) be unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl and one ESPN Events bowl game."

