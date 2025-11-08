Score Prediction for No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech
It is gameday. For the first time in program, BYU will participate in a top 10 showdown and the stakes couldn't be higher. No. 7 BYU and no. 8 Texas Tech is a game with major Big 12 title implications and College Footbal Playoff implications. The winner of this game will have a clear path to the Big 12 title game and will see its chances to make the playoff skyrocket.
According to ESPN Insights, BYU will have a 91% chance to make the CFP with a win. A BYU loss would drop BYU's chances to 63%. A Texas Tech win would increase their chances to make the playoff to 72%, while a loss would drop the Red Raiders' chances to 19%.
This game could come down to turnovers. Texas Tech ranks 2nd nationally with 20 takeaways. BYU has played one less game, but the Cougars still rank 15th nationally with 16 turnovers gained. BYU has intercepted opposing quarterbacks 12 times already this season, and Texas Tech has forced 10 fumbles, second only to North Texas.
On offense, however, BYU has been better at taking care of the football than Texas Tech. The Cougars rank fifth nationally with only six turnovers lost. The Red Raiders have given the ball away 12 times which ranks 82nd nationally.
No team in the country has been better at forcing interceptions the last two years than BYU. The Cougars have an interception in 21 of their last 22 games. We believe Behren Morton is going to throw a key interception or two in this game. Behren Morton has played only one good defense this season, and in that game, he threw a pair of interceptions an no touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury.
The BYU offense faces its toughest challenge of the year by a wide margin. The Red Raiders are a fantastic defense, and putting up a lot of points is going to be a challenge. It will be absolutely critical for BYU to protect the football. To win this game, the BYU defense will probably need to keep the Red Raiders under 28 points. And we think they can do just that.
Will Ferrin won a game for BYU at the buzzer last year, but his late-game heroics have not been needed in 2025. That changes on Saturday as BYU pulls off the upset as Ferrin hits a go-ahead field goal in the closing minutes.
Texas Tech 23 | BYU 24