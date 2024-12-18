Seven BYU Transfer Targets that Fans Should Know
The transfer portal cycle moves quickly. Since the transfer portal opened last Monday, BYU has identified multiple targets and picked up its first transfer commitment of the cycle in Carsen Ryan. Today, we're breaking down seven BYU transfer targets that fans should know.
1. Andrew Gentry - OL
Michigan transfer Andrew Gentry turned down BYU not once, but twice in his previous recruitments. Gentry committed to Virginia and Bronco Mendenhall coming out of high school, then he committed to Michigan when Mendenhall stepped down at UVA. During both recruitments, BYU wanted Gentry in Provo. Perhaps the third time will be the charm for the Cougars.
Gentry is one of top available tackles in the portal after starting multiple games for Michigan last season. He suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup later in the year (and could potentially be a concern going into next season), but he would be the heavy favorite to step in and start right away for BYU if he is healthy.
Gentry was in Provo last weekend visiting BYU's campus. After his visit, he planned to check out USC. Landing Gentry would be a major, major step towards reloading along the offensive line.
2. Cameron Calhoun - CB
Cornerback is one of BYU's top needs in the transfer cycle. Cameron Calhoun, a former standout at Utah, is one of BYU's top cornerback targets and he was on campus last weekend for a visit. He was in Tuscaloosa visiting Alabama on Tuesday.
If BYU could convince Calhoun to stay in Utah and make the move down to Provo, he would slide immediately into the starting lineup for Jay Hill and BYU's defense. BYU needs to replace its top cornerbacks from a year ago, and adding Calhoun would go a long way in filling that void.
3. Tausili Akana - DE
Former four-star recruit Tausili Akana was the top recruit in the state of Utah in the 2023 class. Akana signed with Texas and entered the transfer portal with three years of eligiblity remaining. Now he is a target for BYU, and the Cougars are hoping to get him on campus for a visit.
BYU needs more explosiveness at defensive end, and Akana would provide that in spades. His athleticism, motor, and closing speed were very impressive when he was prepping at Skyridge High School. He is still a little light, but he is 10-15 pounds away from becoming a very good defensive end.
BYU would do very well to add him to the future pipeline at defensive end. He would have the potential to be a multi-year starter.
4. Lance Holtzclaw - DE
Speaking of defensive ends, Washington transfer Lance Holtzclaw was on BYU's campus for a visit last week. Holtzclaw took visits to Boise State and Iowa State after checking out BYU. Holtzclaw is an athletic edge rusher that has been very effective when he gets reps.
If BYU can land Tausili Akana, there might not be room for another defensive end. But if there's a spot available for Holtzclaw, his potential is through the roof.
Although he finished with just one sack last season, he had 11 quarterback pressures in 70 pass rush attempts for a pressure rate of 16%. For context, Tyler Batty's pressure rate was 10.6% in 2024. Isaiah Bagnah's pressure rate was 10.9%. Holtzclaw hasn't had an overwhelming number of reps at the college level, but he has proven capable of getting after the quarterback when he is on the field.
5. Kyle Sfarcioc - OL
SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc has picked up offers from BYU and Cal since entering the transfer portal. BYU has a major need at offensive tackle, but Sfarcioc would project to play along the interior for BYU. Like the others on this list, BYU will push to get Sfarcioc on campus for a visit.
6. Tre Spivey - WR
Since entering the transfer portal, Kansas State wide receiver Tre Spivey has picked up a handful of offers. Wide receiver isn't a glaring weakness for BYU, but if BYU is going to bring in a wide receiver, Tre Spivey would be the kind of player that BYU would bring in.
Spivey has three years of eligibility remaining, he has played well at times for Kansas State, he was formerly recruited by Fesi Sitake, and he is the cousin of current BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter.
7. David Oke
In the opinion of this author, one of BYU's two most glaring needs is at defensive tackle. On Tuesday, BYU offered Abilene Christian defensive tackle transfer David Oke. Like the others on this list, BYU is hoping to get Oke on campus for a visit.
Oke has a long list of schools trying to bring him in for his final season of eligibility.