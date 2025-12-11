Aaron Roderick Provides Injury Update on Bear Bachmeier

BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier was injured on the opening drive of the Big 12 championship game. Bachmeier had a noticeable limp, but he stayed in the game in the Cougars' blowout loss to the Red Raiders.

On Thursday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick provided an injury update on Bachmeier.

Roderick noted that Bachmeier did not practice on Thursday. "No, [he didn't practice] today. He'll play in the game though, but he didn't practice today."

Roderick notes that the injury Bachmeier suffered is not severe.

"It's not severe. He's fine...all the medical people, himself, everybody [says] he's good. It's not, not anything anybody's worried about."

Roderick added that if BYU was playing in a game today, Bachmeier could have played.

"Bear didn't practice today, but he will, and if we had a game today, he he could have gutted out and played today, so I don't know of any [that will opt out]."

Roderick noted that BYU never considered turning to backup McCae Hillstead when Bachmeier got banged up early in the game against Texas Tech.

"No, it wasn't [a converstation]," Roderick said. "I mean he was a little banged up, but I think the adrenaline and everything, he he kept saying I'm good to go, and so we never really got to that."

On how motivated this BYU team is to play after missing the playoff, Roderick said, "The vibe I've gotten is everybody's excited to play. I mean this team, these guys like football. They like to play, and we'll show up and play anywhere, you know, put the ball down out there in the parking lot. We'll come out and play. That's been this team's sort of mentality. The last two years that I've been with them. Like last year we played Colorado we were super excited to play and we'll be excited to play again this time against Georgia Tech."

After a 90-yard touchdown drive to open the game against Texas Tech, the BYU offense was held scoreless the rest of the game. Four turnovers in the late second half turned the game into a blowout. Roderick notes that the Texas Tech defense is one of the best he's ever faced.

"Yeah, that's a good defense," Roderick said. "I mean we're all disappointed we didn't play better and the self-destructive mistakes in the 4th quarter were hard to watch, but there are times where you have to give the other team credit. That's a very good defense. It's maybe the best defense I've coached against in my career. And it gives us a good measuring stick of where we have to get to to actually win that game next time and work our way back up to that opportunity again and try to win it."

