Six Saturday Games that Could Impact BYU in the AP Poll

Casey Lundquist

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Jim Bonifas (63) snaps the football to quarterback Rocco Becht (3) in their game with the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
BYU came in to the week with a 4-0 record and a no. 23 ranking in the AP Poll. After a Friday night win over WVU, the Cougars are 5-0 and looking to move up the rankings. Here are six Saturday games that could impact BYU in the AP poll.

1. #14 Iowa State at Cincinnati

Time: 10:00 AM MT
Channel: ESPN2

Undefeated Iowa State is a road underdog against Cincinnati. This game could impact BYU in the polls if Iowa State loses, but more importantly, it could play a big role in the Big 12 standings down the road.

FPI gives Iowa State a 51.4% chance to beat the Bearcats.

2. #22 Illinois at Purdue

Time: 10:00 AM MT
Channel: Big Ten Network

No. 22 Illinois got blown out by Indiana and nearly fell out of the top 25. Then they beat top-25 USC to keep their spot in the rankings. They are favored by a touchdown against Purdue.

FPI gives Illinois a 74.7% chance to win.

3. Wisconsin at #20 Michigan

Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time
Channel: FOX

A Michigan loss would knock the Wolverines below BYU in the polls. A loss this week seems unlikely, however. Michigan is favored by 17.5 and the Badgers are set to start a new quarterback.

4. #24 Virginia at Louisville

Time: 1:30 PM MT
Channel: ESPN2

No. 24 Virginia hits the road to take on undefeated Louisville. If Virginia upsets Louisville, they could be a candidate to leapfrog BYU in the polls.

FPI gives Louisville a 56.2% chance to win this game.

5. #16 Vanderbilt at #10 Alabama

A top-20 showdown in the SEC between Alabama and...Vanderbilt? A Vanderbilt loss might knock them below BYU in the rankings. However, that's not guaranteed unless it's a blowout. A Vanderbilt win would also hand Alabama its second loss which could knock them way down the rankings.

6. #3 Miami at #18 Florida State

Rivals Miami and Florida State square off as ranked teams. A Florida State loss could knock the Seminoles out of the polls. For the sake of the Big 12, BYU fans should probably cheer for Miami in this one. A Miami win could put the ACC on the track for only one CFP bid.

