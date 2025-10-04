Six Saturday Games that Could Impact BYU in the AP Poll
BYU came in to the week with a 4-0 record and a no. 23 ranking in the AP Poll. After a Friday night win over WVU, the Cougars are 5-0 and looking to move up the rankings. Here are six Saturday games that could impact BYU in the AP poll.
1. #14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
Time: 10:00 AM MT
Channel: ESPN2
Undefeated Iowa State is a road underdog against Cincinnati. This game could impact BYU in the polls if Iowa State loses, but more importantly, it could play a big role in the Big 12 standings down the road.
FPI gives Iowa State a 51.4% chance to beat the Bearcats.
2. #22 Illinois at Purdue
Time: 10:00 AM MT
Channel: Big Ten Network
No. 22 Illinois got blown out by Indiana and nearly fell out of the top 25. Then they beat top-25 USC to keep their spot in the rankings. They are favored by a touchdown against Purdue.
FPI gives Illinois a 74.7% chance to win.
3. Wisconsin at #20 Michigan
Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time
Channel: FOX
A Michigan loss would knock the Wolverines below BYU in the polls. A loss this week seems unlikely, however. Michigan is favored by 17.5 and the Badgers are set to start a new quarterback.
4. #24 Virginia at Louisville
Time: 1:30 PM MT
Channel: ESPN2
No. 24 Virginia hits the road to take on undefeated Louisville. If Virginia upsets Louisville, they could be a candidate to leapfrog BYU in the polls.
FPI gives Louisville a 56.2% chance to win this game.
5. #16 Vanderbilt at #10 Alabama
A top-20 showdown in the SEC between Alabama and...Vanderbilt? A Vanderbilt loss might knock them below BYU in the rankings. However, that's not guaranteed unless it's a blowout. A Vanderbilt win would also hand Alabama its second loss which could knock them way down the rankings.
6. #3 Miami at #18 Florida State
Rivals Miami and Florida State square off as ranked teams. A Florida State loss could knock the Seminoles out of the polls. For the sake of the Big 12, BYU fans should probably cheer for Miami in this one. A Miami win could put the ACC on the track for only one CFP bid.