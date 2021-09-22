September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

SP+ Predicts #15 BYU vs USF

The Cougars will look to avenge their 2019 loss at USF
Author:
Jaren Hall

Two weeks ago, BYU snapped a decade-long losing streak against in-state rival Utah to enter the AP poll at #23. Last weekend, the Cougars took down #19 Arizona State to move to #15 in the AP poll. This week, the Cougars are heavily favored over upset-minded USF.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019. Quarterback Jaren Hall made his first career start in the place of an injured Zach Wilson. The Cougars lost that afternoon 26-23.

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-USF prediction on Wednesday.

The Cougars are 23-point favorites according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. SP+ likes BYU even a little more than the oddsmakers. SP+ projects a 26-point BYU victory with a final score of 40-14.

In addition, let's check in on BYU's 2021 opponents. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule.

There are three games that feature two BYU opponents this weekend. The first is USC vs Arizona. SP+ favors USC over 15 points.

The next is Utah against Washington State. SP+ favors Utah by 14 with a projected final score of 36-22. The Utes will look to rebound following back-to-back losses.

The last game featuring two BYU opponents is Utah State-Boise State. The Broncos are favored by two touchdowns according to SP+

Baylor will test its unbeaten record against #14 Iowa State this weekend. SP+ expects a close game, but it has Iowa State as a slight favorite.

Virginia is a slight favorite over Wake Forest this weekend. Through three games, the Cavaliers have been one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Jaren Hall

SP+ Predicts #15 BYU vs USF

The Cougars will look to avenge their 2019 loss at USF

Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

ESPN FPI Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining nine games

jackson bowers visit

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Discusses BYU Football Unofficial Visit

Bowers is a tight end out of Arizona who visited BYU last weekend

Isaac Rex BYU vs Arizona State

Nine Takeaways from BYU’s Win Over Arizona State

Recapping BYU’s win over #19 Arizona State

Lopini Katoa BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

BYU Releases Depth Chart for USF

How the Cougars will line up against the South Florida Bulls

byu-football-navy-classic-uniform

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination For USF

BYU will wear a classic combination against USF on Saturday night

Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

Brett McMurphy Projects BYU to the Fiesta Bowl

Brett McMurphy believes BYU has a chance to crash the NY6 this season

USATSI_16784186_168390393_lowres

Behind the Scenes of #23 BYU's Win Over #19 Arizona State

BYU safety Chaz Ah You gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at BYU's win over Arizona State