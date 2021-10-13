SP+ Predicts BYU vs Baylor

The Cougars and the Broncos square off on Saturday afternoon on ESPN

Last week, BYU's undefeated season came to an end when the Cougars turned the ball over four times in a loss to Boise State. BYU will look to rebound this week against one of the best teams remaining on its schedule: Baylor. The Baylor Bears are 5-1 on the season including wins over West Virginia and Iowa State.

The last time these two teams met was in 1984 during BYU's national championship season - BYU won 47-13. In total, the series is tied 1-1. Beginning in 2023, these two teams will compete as conference foes. Back in September, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF accepted invitations to join the Big 12.

Boise State-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Baylor prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU a 34% chance to win with a projected final score of 30-23 in favor of the Bears.

SP+ Predictions

Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

Arizona has an opportunity to win its first game of the season on Saturday - the Wildcats take on Colorado in PAC-12 play. Colorado is favored by three points according to SP+.

Utah hosts Arizona State on Saturday night. SP+ likes Arizona State in a close game.

Tulsa has a 74% chance to beat USF on Saturday.

Utah State is slightly favored over UNLV.

Virginia is favored by 10 points over Duke.

Washington State is a 5.8 point favorite over Stanford this weekend.

USC has a bye this weekend for taking on Notre Dame on the 23rd.

