SP+ Predicts BYU vs Baylor
Last week, BYU's undefeated season came to an end when the Cougars turned the ball over four times in a loss to Boise State. BYU will look to rebound this week against one of the best teams remaining on its schedule: Baylor. The Baylor Bears are 5-1 on the season including wins over West Virginia and Iowa State.
The last time these two teams met was in 1984 during BYU's national championship season - BYU won 47-13. In total, the series is tied 1-1. Beginning in 2023, these two teams will compete as conference foes. Back in September, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF accepted invitations to join the Big 12.
SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Baylor prediction on Wednesday.
SP+ gives BYU a 34% chance to win with a projected final score of 30-23 in favor of the Bears.
SP+ Predictions
Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.
Arizona has an opportunity to win its first game of the season on Saturday - the Wildcats take on Colorado in PAC-12 play. Colorado is favored by three points according to SP+.
Utah hosts Arizona State on Saturday night. SP+ likes Arizona State in a close game.
Tulsa has a 74% chance to beat USF on Saturday.
Utah State is slightly favored over UNLV.
Virginia is favored by 10 points over Duke.
Washington State is a 5.8 point favorite over Stanford this weekend.
USC has a bye this weekend for taking on Notre Dame on the 23rd.
