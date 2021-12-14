SP+ Predicts BYU vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

BYU travels to Shreveport, Louisiana this week to take on UAB in the Independence Bowl. This is the first time in program history that BYU will play in the Independence Bowl, and the first time it will take on UAB in football.

The game kicks off on Saturday, December 18th at 1:30 PM on ABC.

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-UAB prediction on Tuesday.

SP+ expects a tossup between BYU and UAB with an expected final score of 29-29. BYU has a 50% chance to beat UAB.

ESPN FPI is more bullish on the Cougars. FPI gives BYU a 62% chance to beat UAB. As of Tuesday morning, the betting lines made BYU a seven-point favorite over UAB. A win over UAB would give BYU consecutive 11-win seasons for the first time since 2006-2007.

Uniform Information

BYU will wear the "Midnight Virgil" uniforms - the same uniforms it wore on senior day in honor of Nathan Peterson. Peterson, who donates the blankets that are gifted to the seniors on senior day, is battling "a progressive brain tumor".

Game Information

BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Shreveport, Louisiana

Independence Stadium (50,000)

Broadcast Information

TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

