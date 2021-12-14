Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    SP+ Predicts BYU vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

    BYU travels to Shreveport, Louisiana this week to take on UAB in the Independence Bowl. This is the first time in program history that BYU will play in the Independence Bowl, and the first time it will take on UAB in football.

    The game kicks off on Saturday, December 18th at 1:30 PM on ABC.

    SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-UAB prediction on Tuesday.

    SP+ expects a tossup between BYU and UAB with an expected final score of 29-29. BYU has a 50% chance to beat UAB.

    ESPN FPI is more bullish on the Cougars. FPI gives BYU a 62% chance to beat UAB. As of Tuesday morning, the betting lines made BYU a seven-point favorite over UAB. A win over UAB would give BYU consecutive 11-win seasons for the first time since 2006-2007.

    Uniform Information

    BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

    BYU will wear the "Midnight Virgil" uniforms - the same uniforms it wore on senior day in honor of Nathan Peterson. Peterson, who donates the blankets that are gifted to the seniors on senior day, is battling "a progressive brain tumor".

    Game Information

    BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
    Saturday, Dec. 18
    Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST
    Shreveport, Louisiana
    Independence Stadium (50,000)

    Broadcast Information

    TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Live Stats
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

