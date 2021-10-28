Skip to main content
    SP+ Predicts No. 25 BYU vs Virginia

    For the first time since 2015, former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall will coach a game at Lavell Edwards Stadium
    Author:

    For the first time since 2015, former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall will coach a game at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. This time, he will be on the opposing sideline as the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers. 

    Jaren Hall vs Washington State

    Coming into Saturday's game, both Virginia and BYU are 6-2 on the season. Virginia has won its last four games with wins over Miami, Louisville, Duke, and Georgia Tech. BYU snapped a two-game losing streak last weekend when they beat Washington State 21-19.

    Virginia-BYU Prediction

    SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Virginia prediction on Wednesday.

    SP+ gives BYU a 40% chance to win with a projected final score of 34-29 in favor of Virginia.

    ESPN FPI is slightly more bullish on the Cougars coming into this game - FPI gives BYU a 47% chance to beat Virginia.

    Virginia's Offense

    Statistically speaking, Virginia's offense is the best offense BYU will face this season. The Cavaliers average 540 yards per game - that ranks fourth in the country. They are also a top 20 scoring offense averaging 37.6 points per game. 

    Read More

    BYU's defense has experienced ups and downs this season. At the end of the day, however, the Cougars have held opponents to less than 30 points in all but one game. The Cougars have allowed 22.5 points per game this season. 

    Broadcast Information

    TV/Streaming: ESPN2 | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Live Stats
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

