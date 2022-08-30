Skip to main content

SP+ Predicts No. 25 BYU vs USF

SP+ likes BYU's chances on the road at USF

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week one, meaning the college football season is one step closer.  Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Tuesday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-USF. SP+ likes BYU's chances on the road at USF.

SP+ gives BYU an 84% chance to beat USF with an expected final score of 37-20. At 84% win probability, SP+ is much higher on the Cougars' chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 64.8% chance to beat USF. The difference between the two predictions is likely the weighted value of returning production in the SP+ formula. Returning production, where BYU ranks first in the country, is one of the three pillars of the SP+ formula.

SP+ is also higher on BYU than the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars are 12-point favorites against USF according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 58.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 35-23 in favor of BYU.

BYU and USF kick off at 4:00 PM EST on ESPNU. Below are other notable SP+ predictions for this week.

Notable Week One SP+ Predictions 

Utah 29 - Florida 29 (tossup)

Notre Dame 23 - Ohio State 35

Utah State 11 - Alabama 48

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boise State 26 - Oregon State 23

Arkansas 29 - Cincinnati 26

Georgia 36 - Oregon 17

Colgate 11- Stanford 47

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Miles Davis
Football

Takeaways from BYU's First Depth Chart

A few of the key takeaways from BYU's week one depth chart

By Casey Lundquist
Chika Headshot
Football

Who is Special Teams Standout and True Freshman Chika Ebunoha?

Ebunoha has been described by one of his high school coaches as "one of the most athletic people you will ever meet"

By Casey Lundquist
Puka Nacua vs USF
Football

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Opener at USF

The first depth chart of the 2022 season has been released

By Casey Lundquist
22FTB PRAC 8-23 133
Football

BYU Announces Captains for 2022 Season

Eight captains will represent the BYU football program in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
Jaren Hall
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Season Opener at USF

BYU takes on USF on Saturday on ESPNU

By Casey Lundquist
22FTB PRAC 8-8 074
Football

Four Things to Watch for When BYU Releases Week One Depth Chart

BYU will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday

By Casey Lundquist
John Nelson vs USF
Football

FPI Predicts BYU's Season Opener at USF

The Cougars and the Bulls kick off this week

By Casey Lundquist
West Virginia Big 12 logo
Football

Brett McMurphy Foresees Further Big Ten and Big 12 Expansion

Brett McMurphy expects both the Big Ten and Big 12 to expand before the dust has settled on conference realignment

By Casey Lundquist