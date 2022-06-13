Sportsbook Sets Over/Under for BYU's 2022 Win Total

BYU went 21-4 over the last two seasons

BYU kicks off its 2022 season against USF in 82 days. One sportsbook released early over/under lines for all Power Five teams and BYU was included. BYU's 2022 regular season win total was set at 7.5.

That number feels low for a team that has gone 21-4 over the last two years and returns more production than 130 out of 131 FBS teams. However, BYU's 2022 schedule could be a daunting one. The Cougars are set to face Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, and Notre Dame in the first half of the season. Additionally, the Cougars don't get a bye week until mid November.

Regardless, the over is the play here in this author's opinion. BYU's schedules rarely turn out to be as daunting as they appear on paper, and BYU has enough talent to win eight games or more. You can check out BYU's full 2022 schedule with broadcast plans below.

BYU's 2022 Schedule

Saturday September 3rd @ USF

Time: 2:00 MT

TV: ESPNU

BYU's opener at USF will be a hot afternoon game televised on ESPNU.

Saturday September 10th vs Baylor

Time: 8:15 MT

TV: ESPN

A preview of a future Big 12 matchup, BYU-Baylor will fill up the last ESPN slot of the day.

Saturday September 17th @ Oregon

Time: 1:30 MT

TV: FOX

BYU's first trip to Oregon since the 90's will get the afternoon slot on FOX

Saturday September 24th vs Wyoming

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)

The kick off time is to be determined, but BYU's home game against Wyoming will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Thursday September 29th vs Utah State

Time: 6:00 MT

TV: ESPN

The Battle for the Wagon Wheel will be a Thursday night game featured on ESPN.

Saturday October 8th vs Notre Dame

Time: 5:30 MT

TV: NBC

As previously announced, BYU and Notre Dame will kick off at 5:30 PM MT on NBC.

Saturday October 15th vs Arkansas

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN Networks

Saturday October 22nd @ Liberty

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Friday October 28th vs East Carolina

Time: 6:00 MT

TV: ESPN2

Saturday November 5th @ Boise State

Time: TBD

TV: Fox, FS1 or FS2

Saturday November 19th vs Utah Tech

Time: 1:30 MT

TV: BYUtv & ESPN3

Saturday November 26th @ Stanford

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI