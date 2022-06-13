Sportsbook Sets Over/Under for BYU's 2022 Win Total
BYU kicks off its 2022 season against USF in 82 days. One sportsbook released early over/under lines for all Power Five teams and BYU was included. BYU's 2022 regular season win total was set at 7.5.
That number feels low for a team that has gone 21-4 over the last two years and returns more production than 130 out of 131 FBS teams. However, BYU's 2022 schedule could be a daunting one. The Cougars are set to face Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, and Notre Dame in the first half of the season. Additionally, the Cougars don't get a bye week until mid November.
Regardless, the over is the play here in this author's opinion. BYU's schedules rarely turn out to be as daunting as they appear on paper, and BYU has enough talent to win eight games or more. You can check out BYU's full 2022 schedule with broadcast plans below.
BYU's 2022 Schedule
Saturday September 3rd @ USF
Time: 2:00 MT
TV: ESPNU
BYU's opener at USF will be a hot afternoon game televised on ESPNU.
Saturday September 10th vs Baylor
Time: 8:15 MT
TV: ESPN
A preview of a future Big 12 matchup, BYU-Baylor will fill up the last ESPN slot of the day.
Saturday September 17th @ Oregon
Time: 1:30 MT
TV: FOX
BYU's first trip to Oregon since the 90's will get the afternoon slot on FOX
Saturday September 24th vs Wyoming
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)
The kick off time is to be determined, but BYU's home game against Wyoming will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.
Thursday September 29th vs Utah State
Time: 6:00 MT
TV: ESPN
The Battle for the Wagon Wheel will be a Thursday night game featured on ESPN.
Read More
Saturday October 8th vs Notre Dame
Time: 5:30 MT
TV: NBC
As previously announced, BYU and Notre Dame will kick off at 5:30 PM MT on NBC.
Saturday October 15th vs Arkansas
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN Networks
Saturday October 22nd @ Liberty
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Friday October 28th vs East Carolina
Time: 6:00 MT
TV: ESPN2
Saturday November 5th @ Boise State
Time: TBD
TV: Fox, FS1 or FS2
Saturday November 19th vs Utah Tech
Time: 1:30 MT
TV: BYUtv & ESPN3
Saturday November 26th @ Stanford
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI