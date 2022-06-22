Takeaways from BYU's Post-Spring Depth Chart

On Wednesday, BYU posted a post-Spring depth chart as part of its 2022 media day. Below is the depth chart along with reactions.

Quarterback

Credit: BYU Photo

Jaren Hall Jacob Conover

Jacob Conover did enough to lock down the backup quarterback spot during Spring camp. Conover was competing with Cade Fennegan and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters for the backup spot. This is an important step for Conover as he prepares to battle for the starting job as early as next season.

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Jackson McChesney OR Miles Davis OR Hinckley Ropati

Christopher Brooks was expected to be the eventual starter at running back when he transferred from Cal. It's slightly surprising, however, that Brooks has already been named the starter after one Spring camp with the Cougars. This indicates that Brooks picked up the offense quickly and made his mark during the 15 Spring practices.

Wide Receiver

Gunner Romney Kody Epps

Keanu Hill Brayden Cosper

Puka Nacua Chase Roberts

No real surprises at wide receiver. Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney, and Keanu Hill have been the presumed starters since BYU concluded its 2021 season. Nacua and Romney have the talent to be one of the better wide receiver duos in BYU history.

Tight End

Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker

Isaac Rex is still rehabbing from the ankle injury he suffered against USC. Dallin Holker has moved into the co-starting role in his absence.

Fullback

Masen Wake OR Houston Heimuli

Expect both Masen Wake and Houston Heimuli to see a lot of playing time this season.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Tyler Little

Center

1. Connor Pay

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Joe Tukuafu OR Campbell Barrington

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Brayden Keim

Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia was listed as a co-starter at both left tackle and right tackle. I expect Suamataia to be in the starting lineup in some capacity when BYU kicks off its 2022 season at USF.

Tyler Little, a redshirt sophomore out of Butte College, cracked the two-deep at left guard. Little joined the program last season with relatively little football experience. In high school, he played basketball. Following his mission, he tried out for the football team at Butte College. He was recruited by Utah, Boise State, and BYU out of Butte College before enrolling at BYU.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Caleb Christensen

3. Evan Johnson

4. Zion Allen

5. Nate Gillis

Strong Safety

1. Ammon Hannemann

2. Micah Harper

3. Talan Alfrey

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

Right Cornerback

1. Kaleb Hayes

2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally

3. Korbyn Green

4. Chika Ebunoha

Frodo

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren OR Caleb Christensen

Isaiah Herron was not listed on the depth chart. He was also excluded from the roster. Herron was one of BYU's most experienced cornerbacks.



Also of note, Jakob Robinson was moved backed to Nickel after starting at safety the last few games of the 2021 season. Micah Harper, who played cornerback as a freshman in 2020, was moved to safety.

BYU listed nearly every cornerback on the roster. Korbyn Green, Chika Ebunoha, Evan Johnson, Zion Allen, and Nate Gillis signed with BYU as part of the 2022 class.

Linebackers

Will

1. Ben Bywater

2. Jackson Kaufusi

3. Josh Wilson

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

Rover

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Tavita Gagnier

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Matthew Criddle

Flash

1. Chaz Ah You OR Max Tooley

2. Morgan Pyper

Chaz Ah You and Max Tooley will play a significant role on BYU's defense. They are listed as co-starters at flash linebacker for now.

Besides some minor position changes, no real surprises at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Blake Mangelson OR John Nelson

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Alden Tofa

3. Fisher Jackson

Defensive Tackle

1. Gabe Summers

2. Lorenzo Fauatea

3. Alema Pilimai OR Hunter Greer



Nose Tackle

1. Caden Haws

2. Atunaisa Mahe OR Joshua Singh

Outside End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Alden Tofa OR Fisher Jackson

3. Aisea Moa

Of note, Caden Haws locked down the starting job at nose tackle while Atunaisa Mahe was listed as a co-backup with Joshua Singh.

Tyler Batty will be a fixture along BYU's defensive line.

Newcomer Aisea Moa made his first appearance on the depth chart. Moa was a four-star recruit that signed with BYU as part of the 2022 class. He graduated early and enrolled in January.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Miles Davis

2. Jacob Boren

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the depth chart at place kicker and punter. Most notably, Miles Davis was listed as the starting kickoff return man. Davis is one of the better athletes on the team, but he missed most of the 2021 season due to injury.