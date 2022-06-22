Skip to main content

Takeaways from BYU's Post-Spring Depth Chart

On Wednesday, BYU posted a post-Spring depth chart as part of its 2022 media day. Below is the depth chart along with reactions.

Quarterback

Conover, Jacob 21FTB PRAC 8-6 047
  1. Jaren Hall
  2. Jacob Conover

Jacob Conover did enough to lock down the backup quarterback spot during Spring camp. Conover was competing with Cade Fennegan and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters for the backup spot. This is an important step for Conover as he prepares to battle for the starting job as early as next season.

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Jackson McChesney OR Miles Davis OR Hinckley Ropati

Christopher Brooks was expected to be the eventual starter at running back when he transferred from Cal. It's slightly surprising, however, that Brooks has already been named the starter after one Spring camp with the Cougars. This indicates that Brooks picked up the offense quickly and made his mark during the 15 Spring practices.

Wide Receiver

  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Kody Epps
  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Brayden Cosper
  1. Puka Nacua
  2. Chase Roberts

No real surprises at wide receiver. Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney, and Keanu Hill have been the presumed starters since BYU concluded its 2021 season. Nacua and Romney have the talent to be one of the better wide receiver duos in BYU history.

Tight End

  1. Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker

Isaac Rex is still rehabbing from the ankle injury he suffered against USC. Dallin Holker has moved into the co-starting role in his absence.

Fullback

  1. Masen Wake OR Houston Heimuli

Expect both Masen Wake and Houston Heimuli to see a lot of playing time this season.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Tyler Little

Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard
1. Joe Tukuafu OR Campbell Barrington

Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Brayden Keim

Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia was listed as a co-starter at both left tackle and right tackle. I expect Suamataia to be in the starting lineup in some capacity when BYU kicks off its 2022 season at USF.

Tyler Little, a redshirt sophomore out of Butte College, cracked the two-deep at left guard. Little joined the program last season with relatively little football experience. In high school, he played basketball. Following his mission, he tried out for the football team at Butte College. He was recruited by Utah, Boise State, and BYU out of Butte College before enrolling at BYU.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Caleb Christensen
3. Evan Johnson
4. Zion Allen
5. Nate Gillis

Strong Safety
1. Ammon Hannemann
2. Micah Harper
3. Talan Alfrey

Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston

Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally
3. Korbyn Green
4. Chika Ebunoha

Frodo
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen

Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren OR Caleb Christensen

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Isaiah Herron was not listed on the depth chart. He was also excluded from the roster. Herron was one of BYU's most experienced cornerbacks.

Also of note, Jakob Robinson was moved backed to Nickel after starting at safety the last few games of the 2021 season. Micah Harper, who played cornerback as a freshman in 2020, was moved to safety. 

BYU listed nearly every cornerback on the roster. Korbyn Green, Chika Ebunoha, Evan Johnson, Zion Allen, and Nate Gillis signed with BYU as part of the 2022 class.

Linebackers

Will

1. Ben Bywater
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Josh Wilson

Mike

1. Keenan Pili
2. Pepe Tanuvasa

Rover
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Tavita Gagnier

Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Matthew Criddle

Flash
1. Chaz Ah You OR Max Tooley
2. Morgan Pyper

Chaz Ah You and Max Tooley will play a significant role on BYU's defense. They are listed as co-starters at flash linebacker for now.

Besides some minor position changes, no real surprises at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Blake Mangelson OR John Nelson

Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Alden Tofa
3. Fisher Jackson

Defensive Tackle
1. Gabe Summers
2. Lorenzo Fauatea
3. Alema Pilimai OR Hunter Greer

Nose Tackle
1. Caden Haws
2. Atunaisa Mahe OR Joshua Singh

Outside End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Alden Tofa OR Fisher Jackson
3. Aisea Moa

Of note, Caden Haws locked down the starting job at nose tackle while Atunaisa Mahe was listed as a co-backup with Joshua Singh. 

Tyler Batty will be a fixture along BYU's defensive line.

Newcomer Aisea Moa made his first appearance on the depth chart. Moa was a four-star recruit that signed with BYU as part of the 2022 class. He graduated early and enrolled in January.

Specialists

Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Miles Davis
2. Jacob Boren

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the depth chart at place kicker and punter. Most notably, Miles Davis was listed as the starting kickoff return man. Davis is one of the better athletes on the team, but he missed most of the 2021 season due to injury.

More Cougs Daily

Christopher Brooks
Football

BYU Football Releases Post-Spring Depth Chart

BYU released a depth chart as part of 2022 Media Day

By Casey Lundquist33 minutes ago
Jackson Bowers official visit
Recruiting

Five Recruits that have Officially Visited BYU in June

BYU has hosted five highly-touted recruits for official visits

By Casey Lundquist23 hours ago
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Recruiting

JUCO DB Mory Bamba Locks in BYU Official Visit

Mory Bamba is a long defensive back that has stayed under the radar for most of his recruitment

By Casey LundquistJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17480704_168390393_lowres
Cougars in the Pros

Five Primetime NFL Games Featuring Former BYU Players

Five must-watch NFL games on primetime television

By Casey LundquistJun 18, 2022
USATSI_17269549_168390393_lowres
Basketball

An Updated Look at the 2022-2023 BYU Basketball Roster

A look at BYU's roster as it stands today

By Casey LundquistJun 16, 2022
Pierson Watson Headshot
Recruiting

BYU Extends a Handful of Scholarship Offers During Summer Camps

Summer camps have always been an important part of BYU's recruiting process

By Casey LundquistJun 16, 2022
byu-football-kalani-sitake-recruits-to-know
Recruiting

Running Back Leo Pulalasi Commits to BYU

Pulalasi held competing offers from various G5 schools

By Casey LundquistJun 14, 2022
Baylor Romney vs Utah State
Football

Sportsbook Sets Over/Under for BYU's 2022 Win Total

BYU went 21-4 over the last two seasons

By Casey LundquistJun 13, 2022