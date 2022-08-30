Takeaways from BYU's First Depth Chart

On Monday, BYU released the first depth chart of the 2022 season. Here are our top six takeaways.

1. Miles Davis is RB3

Credit: BYU Photo

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Miles Davis

Miles Davis was listed alongside Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati at the third-string RB spot after spring camp. Davis was a standout throughout fall camp and he was rewarded by winning the third-string job.

Prior to suffering an injury during fall camp last season, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that Davis would have a role in BYU's offense. Now healthy and more experienced, expect Miles Davis to play.

2. A lot of ORs on the OL

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Campbell Barrington

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Tyler Little

Center

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Joe Tukuafu OR Campbell Barrington

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Brayden Keim

When BYU released the post-spring depth chart for media day, Clark Barrington was the only outright starter along the offensive line. After fall camp, Blake Freeland was named the outright starter at left tackle, leaving the three remaining positions with co-starters.

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding Blake Freeland, Clark Barrington, Connor Pay, Harris LaChance, Kingsley Suamataia, Campbell Barrington, and Joe Tukuafu. Regardless of what the depth chart says, those seven will take on major roles this season.

3. Six true freshmen make the cut

Only six true freshmen were listed on the depth chart. All six play defense, meaning there isn't a single true freshman on the offensive depth chart.

Highly-touted recruits Bodie Schoonover and Tate Romney were listed as third-string linebackers. Given the number of players that BYU rotates on defense, you can expect to see both of them on the field by season's end.

Two cornerbacks, Chika Ebunoha and Korbyn Green, were listed with the third unit. Chika is a walk-on from Arizona with superb athleticism, Korbyn Green signed with BYU in February out of Oklahoma.

True freshman Aisea "Ice" Moa was listed with the third unit at outside end, and returned missionary Bruce Mitchell was listed with the second team at defensive tackle.

4. Four transfer newcomers

Four transfers were listed on BYU's week one depth chart. Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally was listed as a backup at cornerback. Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia was listed as a co-starter at right tackle. Cal transfer Chris Brooks was named the outright starter at running back. Weber State transfer Logan Lutui was listed as a backup at defensive end.

5. Hobbs Nyberg at kick return

Hobbs Nyberg was BYU's primary punt returner last season. Nyberg returned 23 punts and averaged 9.6 yards per return. On Monday, Nyberg was also listed as the starting kick returner. Nyberg will play a prominent role in the return game this season.

6. No Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You was listed as a co-starter at flash linebacker after spring camp. After missing fall camp due to injury, Ah You was removed from the depth chart. Don't expect to see Ah You against USF.