Talin Togiai Commits to BYU Football

What a week it has been for the BYU football program. On Friday, they accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. On Saturday, they took down arch-rival Utah for the first time since 2009. On Sunday, they cracked the AP top 25 for the first time this season. On Tuesday, the good news continued when Talin Togiai committed to BYU.

Talin Togiai is a 2022 recruit and the younger brother of former Ohio State defensive lineman Tommy Togiai and current Utah offensive tackle Talin Togiai. Talin picked BYU over competing offers from Nebraska and Utah.

Talin was in attendance for BYU's win over Utah last Saturday. Only days after his visit, he committed to the Cougars.

Talin preps at Rigby High School in Rigby, Idaho. Listed at 6'6, 290 pounds, Togiai plays along the defensive line for Rigby High School. His massive frame allows him to eat blocks and stuff running lanes. However, he could end up along the offensive line at BYU. You can check out a few of his junior highlights below.

Talin's commitment is evidence of the growing momentum for the BYU recruiting department. Between the win over Utah (where dozens of recruits were in attendance), the invitation to join the Big 12, and recent success on the field, BYU fans can expect BYU's recruiting to improve over the next few cycles.

Even current players have taken to social media in recent days to promote the program to recruits. For example, check out this post from BYU safety Chaz Ah You.

Ah You had offers from all over the country when he committed to BYU. His post was retweeted by highly-recruited players like Puka Nacua, Chase Roberts, and Uriah Leiataua among others.

