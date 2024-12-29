The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Dominant Win Over Colorado
On Saturday night, BYU dominated Colorado in the Alamo Bowl 36-14. BYU improved to 11-2 and secured a spot in the final AP Top 25 poll. Here were the 10 highest-graded players according to PFF (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. LJ Martin - 77.9
LJ Martin won offensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl and for good reason. Martin was effective every time he touched the football. Whether it was running the football or catching the football out of the backfield, Martin was the best offense for BYU.
Martin was great after contact. PFF credited him with 79 yards after contact.
2. Marque Collins - 76.9
BYU's defense was outstanding against Colorado. It was senior cornerback Marque Collins that stood out the most according to PFF. Collins allowed just 4 receiving yards against a talented Colorado wide receiving group.
3. Mory Bamba - 74.3
Mory Bamba, another cornerback, played well against Colorado. Bamba allowed just 4 receiving yards according to PFF (not a typo).
4. Tanner Wall - 74.2
Tanner Wall solidified himself as a starter going into next season with a great performance against the Buffaloes. He had two stops, he didn't allow a reception, and the only time he was targeted, he forced the ball out and allowed Nate Johnson to grab an interception.
5. Ryner Swanson - 73.3
True freshman tight end Ryner Swanson was a standout against Colorado, finishing with 2 receptions for 30 yards. Swanson will leave the team to serve a mission after this season.
6. Jakob Robinson - 72.7
Another defensive back? Another defensive back. Jakob Robinson had three stops. When Colorado couldn't run the football, they tried to get the ball out to the flats. On three separate plays, Robinson met those receivers at or near the line of scrimmage.
7. Tyler Batty - 71.8
Tyler Batty had one of his best games of the season against Colorado. The Colorado offensive line had no answer for Batty off the edge. He generated a team-high five quarterback pressures.
8. Ray Paulo - 71.0
During the course of the 2024 season tight end Ray Paulo became a run blocking specialist. Paulo had the highest run-blocking grade against Colorado.
9. Isaiah Glasker - 70.7
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker was named the defensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl. Glasker had a team high five stops. A "stop" is defined as a tackle that constitutes a failure for the offense.
He also had an interception late in the game.
10. Darius Lassiter - 70.4
Senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter only played in the second half, but he was critical on third downs in that half. He had two consecutive conversions on third down to setup a BYU touchdown.