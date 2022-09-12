The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over No. 9 Baylor

For the first time since 1990, BYU beat a top ten team at home on last weekend. BYU's double overtime victory over Baylor was a preview of what life could be like in the Big 12. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 10 snaps played).

1. Chase Roberts - 79.3

No surprise here, freshman wide receiver Chase Roberts had a breakout performance against Baylor. BYU desperately needed someone to step up in the absence of Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney, and that's exactly what Chase Roberts did. Roberts tallied 8 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. He also ran an amazing post-corner route that put BYU in field goal position at the end of regulation.

Roberts is on his way to becoming a star by the time his career in Provo is over.

2. Max Tooley - 78.9

For the second consecutive week, Max Tooley was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense. Tooley was outstanding against Baylor with a tackle and coverage grade above 85. Tooley had 13 total tackles against the Bears. According to PFF, 7 of his 13 tackles were considered "stops". Stops are defined as tackles that disrupt the offense and constitute an offensive "failure" on that play.

3. Keenan Pili - 78.4

BYU's defense looked completely different against Baylor this season compared to last season. Keenan Pili, who missed last year's game due to a knee injury, was a big reason why. Pili received the highest run defense grade on the team.

4. Jaren Hall - 69.8

Jaren Hall took care of the football against a Baylor defense that had a streak of 20+ games forcing a turnover. Without his top two receivers and against a stout Baylor defense, Hall threw for 261 yards and a touchdown.

5. Payton Wilgar - 69.5

The third linebacker to make the list, Payton Wilgar only had four tackles against the Bears, but two of those tackles were considered disruptive "stops" by PFF.

6. Kaleb Hayes - 67.7

Kaleb Hayes was targeted five times against Baylor and he allowed only two catches. That reception rate of 40% was the lowest on the team.

Through two games, Hayes has only been targeted five times.

7. Ben Bywater - 67.6

BYU's leading tackler in 2021, Ben Bywater continues to rack up tackles in 2022. Bywater had 11 total tackles against Baylor including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

8. Jakob Robinson - 66.3

Jakob Robinson played 23 snaps against Baylor. 14 of those 23 snaps were pass plays where Robinson was in coverage. In 14 pass plays, Robinson allowed only one catch on two targets.

9. George Udo - 66.2

Udo came in for 12 plays against Baylor and he was one of the highest-graded defenders.

10. Lopini Katoa & Malik Moore - 65.7

Lopini Katoa ran for only 26 yards against Baylor, but he made some critical runs late including a touchdown in overtime.

Malik Moore had one of the highest tackling grades against Baylor with an 81.0.

