The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over USF

BYU kicked off its 2022 season in dominant fashion with a 50-21 victory over USF on Saturday. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades.

1. Max Tooley - 82.5

Max Tooley put an exclamation point on BYU's hot start with a pick six in the first quarter. Tooley diagnosed a Gerry Bohanon screen pass perfectly and took it back for six.

Pro Football Focus was most impressed by his ability to tackle in space. Tooley received the highest tackle grade on the team with a 83.1. Tooley had five total tackles including four solo tackles.

2. Puka Nacua - 81.3

No surprise here. In the short time he was on the field, Puka Nacua was the best athlete on either team. Nacua looked a step or two faster than last season, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter before leaving the game with a sprained ankle.

Nacua was seen on the sideline in a walking boot and he did not return to the game.

3. Blake Freeland - 80.1

Blake Freeland showed why he is receiving NFL Draft buzz. He received equally high grades in both pass blocking and run blocking.

4. Caden Haws - 76.8

Caden Haws was BYU's highest-graded defensive lineman against USF. Haws originally signed with BYU as an offensive lineman before switching over to play nose tackle.

5. Tavita Gagnier - 76.6

Tavita Gagnier (#27), who missed the entire 2021 season due to injury, is a walk-on from Tooele, Utah. Gagnier lined up at the flash linebacker spot for BYU and he performed well. You may recall one play in which Gagnier read Bohanon's eyes and nearly intercepted a pass.

6. Clark Barrington - 75.6

Clark Barrington was a major part of BYU's dominance up front, he received the highest pass-blocking grade on the team with an 85.4.

7. Connor Pay - 73.8

Another offensive lineman makes the cut. Pay received a pass-blocking grade of 82.9.

8. Chase Roberts - 73.5

The freshman and former Under Armour All-American flashed a lot of potential in his first snaps as a BYU Cougar. Roberts led BYU in receiving with 41 yards on 3 receptions.

9. Jaren Hall - 73.2

Jaren Hall was 25/32 for 262 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. His best throw of the night was a beautiful over-the-shoulder throw to Keanu Hill that slipped through Hill's hands. Hall made one obvious mistake that hurt his overall grade, throwing an interception in the endzone that was intended for Keanu Hill.

10. Gabe Summers - 71.7

Gabe Summers was the fourth highest-graded player on BYU's defense. Unfortunately, Summers left the game in the second half with an injury. His status for next week against Baylor is unknown.

Narrowly missed the cut: Fisher Jackson, Jackson McChesney, Christopher Brooks, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, John Nelson

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI