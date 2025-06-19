The BYU Tight End Pipeline is Stocked with Talent
High-end tight end play is synonymous with BYU football. Over the last 15 years, however, tight end usage has not been as frequent as it was when BYU football was at its peak. The current staff is trying to improve the tight end room. Recent recruiting trends suggest they are well on their way.
The Cougars have three commitments from three coveted tight ends in the 2026 recruiting class: Brock Harris, Tyler Goettsche, and Parker Ord. In this article, we'll look at the talent that BYU has in the future tight end pipeline.
BYU is hoping to find a star tight end or two out of the this group.
Brock Harris - 2026 Class
The top recruit in the state of Utah in the 2026 recruiting class. Harris is ranked 56th nationally according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Harris is rated as highly as he is because he can do everything at a high level. He will see the field early in Provo. He is one of the 10 highest-rated recruits to commit to BYU since the star rating system became popular.
He has a big catching radius at 6'6 and he is excellent in contested situations. He has the potential to be a game-changing tight end at BYU.
Tyler Goettsche - 2026 Class
After getting in touch with BYU, Goettsche's recruitment took off. He picked up his first offer from Utah State on February 11th. In less than a month, he picked up competing offers from Penn State, Texas Tech, Arizona, Utah, Cal, Michigan, TCU, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, BYU, and a number of G6 schools.
Goettsche had scheduled official visits to Florida, Auburn, BYU and Texas Tech. Instead of waiting to take his official visits, Goettsche felt like BYU was the school for him.
Listed at 6'7 and 225 pounds, it's easy to see why Goettsche went from no offers to a national recruit over the span of a month. He is long, athletic, and he has a big catching radius. He is also a willing blocker that will be able to hold his own at the line of scrimmage.
Parker Ord - 2026 Class
Texas native and coveted tight end Parker Ord committed to BYU after taking an official visit. Ord picked BYU over competing offers from Utah, WVU, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Pitt, and Georgia Tech among others.
Ord took an official visit to Utah last weekend. After taking an official visit to BYU, he decided to lock down his recruitment and commit to Kalani Sitake.
Ord is the third tight end of BYU's 2026 recruiting class, joining coveted recruits Brock Harris and Ty Goettsche.
Tucker Kelleher - 2025 Class
BYU was the first Power Four school to offer Kelleher a scholarship. He held a long list of competing offers, all from the G5 ranks. He holds competing offers from App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo.
Kelleher has a great frame at 6'5.5 and 220 pounds. He is a well-rounded tight end prospect that isn't afraid to line up next to the offensive tackle and block, and he can also run routes and make plays as a receiving tight end.
Jackson Doman - 2025 Class
Jackson Doman picked the Cougars over competing offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV, and Washington State. Doman was offered a scholarship to BYU last June by then tight ends coach Steve Clark. In May, new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and Justin Ena visited Doman in Oregon and reinforced his scholarship offer to BYU.
Doman is listed at 6'6 and 215 pounds. As a junior, he played on both sides of the ball for Canby High School. As a tight end, he excels at making contested catches. His ability to high-point the football combined with his length at 6'6 make him a threat in the redzone. On defense, he flashed his ability to get after the quarterback and close with speed. You can watch his junior film here.
Blake Bryce - 2025 Class
Bryce, who prepped at Newbury Park High School in California, committed to BYU over competing offers from NC State, Kansas, Louisville, Duke, Cal, Minnesota, and Arizona State among others. Blake is the son of former BYU tight end Gary Bryce.
Blake starred on both sides of the ball for his high school. He played both tight end and defensive end. He has a big frame at 6'5 and 225 pounds and he could end up on either offense or defense at BYU. His versatility and athleticism at 6'5 made him a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail. He was announced as a tight end on signing day and he was the first tight end to commit to Kevin Gilbride.
Jacob Nye - 2025 Class
Nye committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Tulane, Tulsa, Texas State, and Arkansas State among others. Nye primarily played wide receiver at the high school level. Listed at 6'4 and 225 pounds, he projects as a tight end at the next level.
Nye wrapped up his senior season in 2024 where he tallied 44 catches for 734 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ryner Swanson - 2024 Class
Ryner Swanson made an impact for BYU as a true freshman. He was called on a mission after the season and will return in time for the 2027 season. The former four-star recruit had 10 receptions for 91 yards. Swanson wasn't able to play every down as he lacked development as a blocker, but he flashed his potential as a receiving threat.
Jett Nelson - 2024 Class
Nelson, who is listed at 6'5, primarily played wide receiver and tight end for American Fork High School.
BYU was the first school to offer Nelson a scholarship. He received the offer from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, and BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. After receiving an offer from BYU, he picked up a competing offer from SUU.
Nelson has the physical tools to play either tight end, defensive end, or even wide receiver at the next level. BYU will get him into the program before deciding which position will best suit him. At American Fork, he has flashed good athleticism for his size and the room to add more weight. Adding weight will be a priority once he enrolls at BYU - he was listed at 210 pounds in high school.
Matthew Fredrick - 2023 Class
East High School standout Mathew Fredrick committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program back in 2022. Fredrick, a tight end listed at 6'5, held competing offers from Army, Nevada, Navy, New Mexico State, and Idaho before committing to the Cougars.
After impressing BYU's staff at a camp, Mathew received an offer from BYU. Just over a month after receiving an offer from BYU, Fredrick jumped at the opportunity to play for BYU in Aaron Roderick's offense.
Fredrick has great size at 6'5, he has soft hands, and he moves well for his size. Fredrick plays in a run-heavy system at East, but he has the talent and frame to be a pass-catching tight end at the next level.