BYU Transfer Portal Tracker After the First Few Days of the Transfer Window

The transfer portal window is in full swing. Thousands of college football players have entered the portal since it opened last Friday. In this article, we'll track the transfer activity in and out of the program.

Transfers Out of the BYU Football Program

Nine players have entered the transfer portal from BYU. So far, most of the players are guys that were buried on the depth chart.

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie entered the transfer portal. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal. Marcus is in the portal as well.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin entered the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

Marcus McKenzie - CB

The redshirt sophomore entered the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie.

McCae Hillstead - QB

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

Without Hillstead in the mix, BYU could be in the market for a backup quarterback in the transfer portal. If Treyson Bourguet decides to stay at BYU for his final year of eligibility, BYU could leave the room as is and let Treyson Bourguet be the backup while true freshman Enoch Watson gets up to speed. Watson returned home from his mission and will enroll in January.

Ikinasio Tupou - OL

After two seasons at BYU, redshirt freshman Ikinasio Tupou will look for a new home. Tupou did not appear in any games for BYU in his time in Provo.

Tucker Kelleher - TE

True freshman Tucker Kelleher will enter the transfer portal after just one year in the program. Kelleher did not appear in any games for BYU in his true freshman season.

Sione Hingano - OL

Redshirt freshman Sione Hingano will transfer out of the program after a few years with the program. Hingano signed with the BYU clear back when Eric Mateos was the offensive line coach. He never cracked the two-deep.

Sani Tuala - DL

Australia native Sani Tuala spent a few years in the program after transferring in from the JUCO ranks. Tuala was recruited by some of the top programs out West, but he never cracked the two deep at BYU.

Transfers Into the BYU Football Program

BYU will certainly add a bunch of transfers into the program by the end of the cycle. As of this writing, BYU hasn't added any transfers yet.

Key Players That Will Return

Multiple key BYU players have announced their plans to run it back in 2026.

Faletau Satuala - S Parker Kingston - WR Nusi Taumoepeau - DE Tre Alexander - CB Raider Damuni - S Andrew Gentry - OL Bruce Mitchell - OL Kyle Sfarcioc - OL Sonny Makasini - OL Anisi Purcell - DL Siale Esera - LB Keanu Tanuvasa - DL

