Top Position Battles to Watch During BYU Football Fall Camp
BYU Football Fall Camp kicks off next week. In this article, we will go over the top position battles to watch.
Starting Jobs Up for Grabs
1. Quarterback
The BYU quarterback situation for 2025 was flipped upside down over the last two months. Until a civil lawsuit was filed against him alleging sexual assault, it was a foregone conclusion that Jake Retzlaff would lead the BYU offense in 2025. Now, Retzlaff has left the team and the BYU quarterback job is wide open.
In an earlier article, we broke down the odds for each quarterback to win the job. There are three contenders for the job: McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier. There is a cost to splitting the first-team reps at all, let alone splitting them three ways. For that reason, BYU will need to at least trim the battle down to two as early as possible.
2. Wide Receiver (2)
Behind Chase Roberts, there are a lot of players that could become the second and third wide receiver in the pecking order. In Spring camp, Keelan Marion looked like the obvious WR2. Then, Marion opted to enter the transfer portal in the Spring transfer window.
It's going to be important for BYU to find a reliable wide receiver to take some pressure and attention off Chase Roberts. That wide receiver will need to emerge some time between the start of camp and the start of conference play.
Parker Kingston and Jojo Phillips are candidates to fill that role. Both Kingston and Phillips were in the rotation a season ago. Kingston had 13 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown last season. He also had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns. Phillips had 10 receptions for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kingston and Phillips are both poised to take on bigger roles in 2025.
Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen are two other wide receivers that could earn big roles with productive camps. Bachmeier, a Stanford transfer, was a standout wide receiver for Stanford as a true freshman in 2023. That season, Bachmeier led the Pac-12 in receiving yards among true freshman with 409 receiving yards. He also contributed as a kick and punt returner. He started 13 games at Stanford over the last two seasons and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Cody Hagen is a name to remember for BYU fans in 2025. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a breakout performer at wide receiver. BYU lost a starting wide receiver to the transfer portal in Keelan Marion. While BYU would be better off with Marion in the fold, the silver lining is his departure creates opportunities for young wide receivers like Cody Hagen.
3. Offensive Line (2)
The right guard and right tackle positions will be position battles to watch during Fall camp. The right tackle position battle will feature Andrew Gentry and Austin Leausa. Before camp kicks off, we would give Andrew Gentry the slight edge.
The right guard position battle will feature Sonny Makasini and Kyle Sfarcioc. Austin Leausa could factor in as well.
4. Defensive End
We expect Logan Lutui to start at one of the defensive end spots.
Behind Lutui, the battle for the other defensive end position could come down to upside vs experience. BYU's most experienced defensive end besides Logan Lutui is Bodie Schoonover. However, BYU's defensive ends with the highest upside are Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kinilau Fonohema, Viliami Po'uha and Ephraim Asiata.
If we had to pick a front runner before Fall camp, we would probably go with Tausili Akana or Viliami Po'uha.
5. Cornerback
Mory Bamba is a likely starter at cornerback in 2025. After Bamba, Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander will battle for the other starting cornerback spot. We give Evan Johnson the edge given his experience.
The entire depth chart at cornerback will need to be ironed out during Fall Camp.
Backup Position Battles
After BYU establishes the starters, the rest of the depth chart will need to be ironed out at every position. Here are some of the most important backup position battles.
1. Tight End
Carsen Ryan is the unquestioned starter at tight end. BYU likes to play a lot of tight ends. In 2024, five tight ends played 75 snaps or more and four tight ends that played 100 snaps or more. So who will earn playing time behind Carsen Ryan? That was a major question mark coming out of Spring camp.
Returning players Noah Moeaki and Ethan Erickson will compete for that spot. However, neither of them really emerged as the clear-cut backup during the Spring. The Cougars also brought in a pair of transfers in Keayen Nead and Ethan Wood.
The backup tight end job will be a position battle to follow during Fall Camp.
2. Quarterback
Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th year as the BYU football coach. BYU has needed at least two quarterbacks in 7 out of his first 9 seasons. Regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job, the battle for the backup job will be important as well. History suggests BYU will need more than one to finish the season.
3. Offensive Line
Behind the starters, BYU will need to round out the rest of the two-deep along the offensive line. BYU has a lot of depth along the interior offensive line. The depth at tackle is not as deep and not as proven. The battle for the backup tackle spots will be worth monitoring.