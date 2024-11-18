Cougs Daily

Two Dominoes That Need to Fall for BYU to Clinch a Big 12 Title Birth on Saturday

Casey Lundquist

Nov 16, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) runs after a catch against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) runs after a catch against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday night, the Big 12 conference released a press release. Both BYU and Colorado could clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, although a few dominoes would need to fall for that to happen.

BYU

For BYU, two things are required:

  1. BYU needs to beat Arizona State
  2. A Utah win over Iowa State

BYU and Arizona State kickoff at 1:30 PM Mountain Time. Utah-Iowa State kicks off at 5:30 PM Mountain Time. Therefore, if BYU beats Arizona State in the afternoon window, archrival Utah is the team that could clinch BYU's spot in the Big 12 title game. Utah, who joined a Power conference 11 years before BYU, would be the team that could clinch BYU's first-ever birth in a P4 conference championship game.

At the end of the day, BYU only needs Utah's help to clinch a spot in the title this week. The Cougars completely control their own destiny. If BYU beats both Arizona State and Houston to end the regular season, BYU will be in the Big 12 championship game.

Using SP+ win probabilities, BYU has a 56% chance to beat Arizona State and Utah has a 60% chance to beat Iowa State. Therefore, there is a 34% chance that BYU will secure a spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday.

Colorado

For Colorado, three things are required as well:

  1. Colorado needs to beat Kansas
  2. BYU needs to beat Arizona State
  3. Utah needs to beat Iowa State

Like BYU, Colorado controls its own destiny to the Big 12 title game as well. Colorado will be playing in Arlington if they beat Kansas and Oklahoma State to close out the regular season.

What are the chances that Colorado secures a spot in the Big 12 title game? According to SP+, there is an 18% chance that all three dominoes will fall in Colorado's favor.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football