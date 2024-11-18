Two Dominoes That Need to Fall for BYU to Clinch a Big 12 Title Birth on Saturday
On Sunday night, the Big 12 conference released a press release. Both BYU and Colorado could clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, although a few dominoes would need to fall for that to happen.
BYU
For BYU, two things are required:
- BYU needs to beat Arizona State
- A Utah win over Iowa State
BYU and Arizona State kickoff at 1:30 PM Mountain Time. Utah-Iowa State kicks off at 5:30 PM Mountain Time. Therefore, if BYU beats Arizona State in the afternoon window, archrival Utah is the team that could clinch BYU's spot in the Big 12 title game. Utah, who joined a Power conference 11 years before BYU, would be the team that could clinch BYU's first-ever birth in a P4 conference championship game.
At the end of the day, BYU only needs Utah's help to clinch a spot in the title this week. The Cougars completely control their own destiny. If BYU beats both Arizona State and Houston to end the regular season, BYU will be in the Big 12 championship game.
Using SP+ win probabilities, BYU has a 56% chance to beat Arizona State and Utah has a 60% chance to beat Iowa State. Therefore, there is a 34% chance that BYU will secure a spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday.
Colorado
For Colorado, three things are required as well:
- Colorado needs to beat Kansas
- BYU needs to beat Arizona State
- Utah needs to beat Iowa State
Like BYU, Colorado controls its own destiny to the Big 12 title game as well. Colorado will be playing in Arlington if they beat Kansas and Oklahoma State to close out the regular season.
What are the chances that Colorado secures a spot in the Big 12 title game? According to SP+, there is an 18% chance that all three dominoes will fall in Colorado's favor.