Updated Transfer Tracker for the BYU Football Program
It's been almost two weeks since the transfer portal opened. Multiple BYU players have entered the portal, another handful of transfers have emerged as BYU targets, and two transfers have committed to BYU. Today, we're releasing the second transfer tracker of the 2024 cycle. We will monitor both transfers in and transfers out of the BYU football program.
Transfers Out
Crew Wakley - S
In terms of impact, safety Crew Wakley is the most impactful BYU player to enter the portal. Fortunately for BYU, they are well suited to handle a loss at that position.
Dallin Havea - DL
BYU defensive lineman Dallin Havea entered the transfer portal. Havea never played meaningful snaps for BYU.
Kody Epps - WR
BYU veteran wide receiver Kody Epps suffered an injury against Baylor and never returned. He entered the portal as a graduate transfer. He has reported offers from Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, and Texas State since entering the portal.
Micah Harper - S
Former starting safety Micah Harper entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Harper fell mostly out of the rotation this season.
Jackson Bowers - TE
Former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers entered the transfer portal after two years in the program. Since entering the portal, Bowers has reported an offer from Oregon State and committed to the Beavers.
Miles Davis - RB
BYU veteran running back Miles Davis entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. He ran for 468 yards at BYU.
Tyler West - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Tyler West entered the portal after his true freshman season.
Dalton Riggs - LS
BYU long snapper Dalton Riggs entered the transfer portal - the Cougars will need to find a new long snapper for the 2025 season.
Noah Lugo - QB
BYU true freshman quarterback Noah Lugo entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Lugo spent just one year in the program after signing a year ago.
David Latu - DL
Defensive tackle David Latu entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Latu spent two years in the program. He ranked fourth in snaps played among defensive tackles in 2023 - he played just eight snaps in 2024.
Dallin Johnson - DL
True freshman defensive tackle Dallin Johnson announced his plans to transfer after just one season with the program.
Prince Zombo - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Prince Zombo entered the transfer portal.
Transfers In
Carsen Ryan - TE
Former UCLA and Utah tight end Carsen Ryan was the first transfer to commit to BYU in this cycle. It came at a great time for BYU as tight end was one of the most pressing needs on the roster.
Kyle Sfarcioc - OL
Former Southern Utah offensive lineman Kyle Sfarcioc committed to BYU over a competing offer from Cal. Sfarcioc has never allowed a sack as a three-year starter - he has one season of eligibility remaining.