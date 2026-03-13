Four Reasons Why BYU Accomplished Exactly What it Needed in Big 12 Tournament Run

On Thursday evening, BYU ran out of gas against Houston. BYU played perhaps their best half of the season in the first half against Houston. Then, the Cougars in blue ran out of gas in the final 10 minutes.

The fatigue was evident down the stretch. Despite that, BYU played good enough defense to stay in the game. BYU cut the Houston lead to 3 when Aleksej Kostic knocked down a triple with 1:59 remaining. Then, Houston pulled away and won 73-66.

Despite the loss, BYU accomplished exactly what they needed to accomplish in the Big 12 tournament.

1. AJ Dybantsa Proved He Can Fuel a March Madness Run

AJ Dybantsa came into the Big 12 tournament as the nation's leading scorer. He found an even higher gear in the Big 12 tournament. Dybantsa broke the Big 12 tournament record for most points scored in a single tournament.

He averaged 31 points per game, 39 minutes per game, and he also averaged 7 rebounds per game.

When you have the best scorer in the country on your roster, you have the potential to make a run in March. Dybantsa proved he has what it takes to do something special in March.

2. BYU's Role Players Found Their Footing

Consistent production from role players has been a challenge for BYU all season long. In the Big 12 tournament, BYU's role players found their footing. Keving Young got good minutes from Kennard Davis, Dominique Diomande, Khadim Mboup, and Aleksej Kostic.

If those role players continue their production into next week, BYU could make anothe run to the Sweet 16.

3. Their Chances For a 6-Seed Remain Intact

The goal coming into the week was to position themselves for a 6-seed. The Cougars won two games and played competitively against Houston. They are still in position to potentially receive a 6-seed on Selection Sunday, depending on what Kentucky does on Friday.

A first round exit, or even a second round exit, could have bumped BYU down to a 7-seed. The Cougars avoided any bad losses during the Big 12 tournament.

4. BYU Regained the Momentum They Haven't Had for Two Months

Throughout the Big 12 slate, BYU was never able to really gain momentum and go on an extended winning streak. Then, the Cougars finished the regular season with a win over no. 10 Texas Tech.

In that game, BYU found a newfound energy level on defense. That energy carried into the Big 12 tournament, and it proved that BYU's defense has some staying power. That defense, combined with an offense led by AJ Dybansta, could make BYU a really tough out in the NCAA Tournament.

A fourth game in four games might have been counterproductive for BYU. Now, the Cougars get to rest for a full week before playing their first game of the NCAA Tournament.