Watch: Highlights from BYU's Scrimmage on Saturday

BYU wrapped up its second scrimmage of Fall camp on Saturday

The BYU football program continues its preparation for the 2022 season. On Saturday, the Cougars hosted a scrimmage at Lavell Edwards Stadium that consisted of approximately 80-85 plays. BYU Athletics released a handful of highlights from Saturday's practice. You can watch the highlights below.

  • 0:10 QB Jaren Hall calls his own number, he was met immediately by defensive end Earl Tuioti-Mariner
  • 0:14 QB Jacob Conover hands off to RB Miles Davis, Davis was first met by Pepe Tanuvasa
  • 0:19 QB Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass intended for Tanner Wall, broken up by linebacker Jackson Kaufusi.
  • 0:25 QB Jacob Conover hands off to RB Miles Davis, Davis picks up seven yards before getting tripped up

Following the scrimmage, Davis was mentioned as a standout by wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake.

Miles Davis
  • 0:31 RB Miles Davis on the carry, met near the line of scrimmage by #93 Blake Mangelson
  • 0:37 QB Jacob Conover finds Tanner Wall in the endzone on a crossing route
  • 0:44 QB Jaren Hall dumps it off to Lopini Katoa for a short gain
  • 0:49 RB Miles Davis on the carry
  • 0:55 QB Jaren Hall finds Dallin Holker for a short gain
  • 1:00 Jacob Conover scrambles to his left before being sacked by Tyler Batty
  • 1:08 Jaren Hall throws a touchdown pass to Isaac Rex
  • 1:16 Jackson McChesney on the carry, touched immediately by DL Lorenzo Fauatea
  • 1:21 Jackson McChesney on the carry
  • 1:27 Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass intended for Talmage Gunther, Micah Harper was in coverage
  • 1:33 Jacob Conover finds Talmage Gunther over the middle, met immediately by Micah Harper
  • 1:38 RB Mason Fakahua on the carry
  • 1:44 WR Chase Roberts scores a touchdown on what appears to be a jet sweep
  • 1:52 QB Nick Billoups on the carry, tackled by freshman linebacker Logan Pili

BYU will wrap up Fall camp on Tuesday and begin to prepare full-time for the opener at USF.

