Watch: Highlights from BYU's Scrimmage on Saturday

The BYU football program continues its preparation for the 2022 season. On Saturday, the Cougars hosted a scrimmage at Lavell Edwards Stadium that consisted of approximately 80-85 plays. BYU Athletics released a handful of highlights from Saturday's practice. You can watch the highlights below.

0:10 QB Jaren Hall calls his own number, he was met immediately by defensive end Earl Tuioti-Mariner

0:14 QB Jacob Conover hands off to RB Miles Davis, Davis was first met by Pepe Tanuvasa

0:19 QB Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass intended for Tanner Wall, broken up by linebacker Jackson Kaufusi.

0:25 QB Jacob Conover hands off to RB Miles Davis, Davis picks up seven yards before getting tripped up

Following the scrimmage, Davis was mentioned as a standout by wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake.

Credit: BYU Photo

0:31 RB Miles Davis on the carry, met near the line of scrimmage by #93 Blake Mangelson

0:37 QB Jacob Conover finds Tanner Wall in the endzone on a crossing route

0:44 QB Jaren Hall dumps it off to Lopini Katoa for a short gain

0:49 RB Miles Davis on the carry

0:55 QB Jaren Hall finds Dallin Holker for a short gain

1:00 Jacob Conover scrambles to his left before being sacked by Tyler Batty

1:08 Jaren Hall throws a touchdown pass to Isaac Rex

1:16 Jackson McChesney on the carry, touched immediately by DL Lorenzo Fauatea

1:21 Jackson McChesney on the carry

1:27 Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass intended for Talmage Gunther, Micah Harper was in coverage

1:33 Jacob Conover finds Talmage Gunther over the middle, met immediately by Micah Harper

1:38 RB Mason Fakahua on the carry

1:44 WR Chase Roberts scores a touchdown on what appears to be a jet sweep

1:52 QB Nick Billoups on the carry, tackled by freshman linebacker Logan Pili

BYU will wrap up Fall camp on Tuesday and begin to prepare full-time for the opener at USF.

