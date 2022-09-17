Skip to main content

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was said about BYU-Oregon on GameDay.

To kick off the show, Pat McAfee said Puka Nacua is a game-time decision according to Pete Thamel. "BYU is led by Kalani Sitake, Jaren Hall, with maybe the best weapon in Puka Nacua who is a game-time decision according to Pete Thamel...Bo Nix and Dan Lanning might have it figured out this week. We have no idea."

Minutes later, Lee Corso picked BYU to upset Oregon. "BYU upsets Oregon," Corso said. "That's weird that is an upset," responded Kirk Herbstreit. "BYU has been very good."

Pete Thamel provided an update on BYU wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Gunner Romney is out for a third consecutive game. Puka Nacua is a game-time decision.

This article will be updated.

Game Information

BYU (2-0) at Oregon (1-1)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Kickoff: 12:35 p.m. PT
Eugene, Oregon
Autzen Stadium (54,000)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Uniform Matchup

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its ranked road matchup against Oregon. The Cougars will wear the all white uniform with royal trim and the royal helmet, the same combination they wore against Georgia Southern last season.

About 15 years ago, Oregon changed college football uniforms forever by wearing a new combination every week. In the 2010s, schools across the country got involved in the alternate uniform trend, including BYU. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (2)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19026833_168390393_lowres
Football

Previewing BYU at Oregon with an Oregon Insider

No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene to take on no. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026454_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: Five Reasons for Optimism Against Oregon

There are plenty of reasons to be confident that BYU walks out with their second straight top 25 win. Here are a few.

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19026454_168390393_lowres
Football

National Analysts Pick No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

A roundup of BYU-Oregon picks from across the country

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon Will be Under the National Spotlight

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19025884
Football

Where BYU Can Make Moves in the AP Poll in Week Three

A win over Oregon and some help from other teams could catapult BYU into the top 10

By Casey Lundquist
Ethan Thomason
Recruiting

Highly-Touted OL Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU

Thomason picked BYU over multiple Power Five schools

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026835_168390393_lowres
Football

SP+ Predicts No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

SP+ expects a close game between no. 12 BYU and no. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
Chase Roberts Headshot
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over No. 9 Baylor

The 10 players that graded out the best in BYU's win over future conference foe Baylor

By Casey Lundquist