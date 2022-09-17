What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was said about BYU-Oregon on GameDay.

To kick off the show, Pat McAfee said Puka Nacua is a game-time decision according to Pete Thamel. "BYU is led by Kalani Sitake, Jaren Hall, with maybe the best weapon in Puka Nacua who is a game-time decision according to Pete Thamel...Bo Nix and Dan Lanning might have it figured out this week. We have no idea."

Minutes later, Lee Corso picked BYU to upset Oregon. "BYU upsets Oregon," Corso said. "That's weird that is an upset," responded Kirk Herbstreit. "BYU has been very good."

Pete Thamel provided an update on BYU wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Gunner Romney is out for a third consecutive game. Puka Nacua is a game-time decision.

Game Information

BYU (2-0) at Oregon (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Kickoff: 12:35 p.m. PT

Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium (54,000)

Uniform Matchup

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its ranked road matchup against Oregon. The Cougars will wear the all white uniform with royal trim and the royal helmet, the same combination they wore against Georgia Southern last season.

About 15 years ago, Oregon changed college football uniforms forever by wearing a new combination every week. In the 2010s, schools across the country got involved in the alternate uniform trend, including BYU. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game.

