What College GameDay Said About no. 21 BYU vs no. 9 Baylor

The College GameDay crew is in Austin, Texas to feature Alabama-Texas. As one of just three ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 9 Baylor at no. 21 BYU will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was said about BYU-Baylor on GameDay.

To kick off the show, Kirk Herbstreit said BYU-Baylor could be the best game of the day. "Baylor knows how to score," Herbstreit said. "This is a BYU team that's veteran, they are experienced. By the way, these quarterbacks both played baseball, incredibly athletic guys that know how to play two sports. [It] could be the quarterbacks that decide this one."

This article will be updated throughout the morning.

Game Information

BYU (1-0) vs. Baylor (1-0)
Saturday, Sept. 10
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MDT
Provo, Utah
LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)

How to Watch or Stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN
RADIO (6 p.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame (6 p.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv

Uniform Matchup

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its home opener against Baylor. The Cougars will wear all royal, the same combination they wore against Arizona last season. This will be the first time this combination, named the "Royal Color Rush", will have been worn in Lavell Edwards Stadium.

However, the royal helmet will be different from last year. This year's royal helmet will feature a chrome finish instead of a matte finish. More on that below.

BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season.

