Where BYU Can Move Up in the Rankings this Weekend

For the fifth consecutive week, BYU is ranked in ranked in the AP poll. The Cougars are currently ranked no. 19 in the AP poll following a home win over Wyoming.

This week, BYU is heavily favored against in-state rival Utah State. Obviously, BYU needs to take care of business and beat the Aggies to stay in the rankings. There are also multiple games this weekend that could help the Cougars rise up the rankings. That's right, it's time for another edition of AP poll science.

What is AP poll science? It is a look at the surrounding teams in the AP poll and who they play this week. It gives you, the fan, a list of games to watch or monitor this weekend that could impact BYU's ranking.

AP Poll Science: Week Five

#9 Oklahoma State: No. 9 Oklahoma State travels to no. 16 Baylor this weekend. This is expected to be a close game - the Bears have a 53% chance to win according to SP+. In the short term, a Baylor loss would knock them below BYU in the rankings. For the long run, however, it is better for BYU if Baylor continues to win. BYU fans should be cheering on Baylor this weekend.

#10 NC State: NC State faces its greatest challenge of the season this weekend when it travels to Clemson. Clemson has a 60% chance to win according to SP+. For NC State to drop below BYU in the rankings, Clemson would probably have to win by a large margin.

#11 Penn State: Penn State hosts Northwestern on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites - Northwestern has not been good since it's win over Nebraska in week zero.

#12 Utah: Utah faces it's first PAC-12 test in a home game against Oregon State. The Beavers beat the Utes last year in Corvallis. Utah is favored by 10.5 points in this game.

#13 Oregon: Oregon hosts Stanford on Saturday night. Like Baylor, an Oregon loss would only provide short-term gain for BYU. It's better in the long run if Oregon keeps winning.

#14 Ole Miss: Ole Miss hosts no. 7 Kentucky this weekend. With a loss, the Rebels could slide below BYU in the polls. Ole Miss is favored by a touchdown.

#15 Washington: No. 15 Washington takes travels to UCLA to take on the Bruins on Friday night. SP+ gives UCLA a 58% chance to win, although Washington is favored by 3.5 points in Vegas.

#16 Baylor: See no. 9 Oklahoma State.

#17 Texas A&M: Texas A&M faces a tough test on the road at Mississippi State this weekend. SP+ gives Mississippi State a 59% chance to win.

#18 Oklahoma: Fresh off a home loss against Kansas State, no. 18 Oklahoma travels to TCU this weekend. Oklahoma is a 6.5-point favorite.

#19 BYU: BYU needs to beat Utah State and look good doing it.

These are the teams that are threats to leapfrog BYU with a win this weekend.

#20 Arkansas: Arkansas hosts no. 2 Alabama this weekend. A win over the Crimson Tide would catapult the Razorbacks back into the top 10.

#21 Minnesota: Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in college football right now. Minnesota hosts Purdue this weekend for a chance to improve to 5-0. With a convincing win, they could approach the top 15 and leapfrog BYU.

#22 Wake Forest: No. 22 Wake Forest travels to no. 23 Florida State this weekend. The winner of this game has the potential to leapfrog BYU.