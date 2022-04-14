Skip to main content

Where BYU Stacks Up in ESPN's Preseason College Football Power Index

ESPN unveiled its 2022 preseason College Football Power Index

Every college football season, ESPN puts together a College Football Power Index that ranks teams in various categories by week. ESPN has released its preseason Power Index, so let's see how BYU stacks up in the first 2022 edition.

Epps, Kody _W3_2620

Note: The definitions of these metrics come from ESPN's CFB Power Index page.

FPI

Definition: Expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field.

BYU: 5.1 meaning BYU would beat an average opponent by five points on a neutral field. 5.1 puts BYU narrowly inside the top 50 of college football at #46.

Four of BYU's 12 2022 opponents are ranked ahead of the Cougars in the preseason FPI.

BYU's 2022 Schedule (Name, FPI Ranking)

September 3rd - @ USF Bulls #90

September 10th - vs Baylor Bears #19

September 17th - @ Oregon Ducks #23

September 24th - vs Wyoming Cowboys #94

September 30th - vs Utah State Aggies #88

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas) #5

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks #29

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames #76

October 29th - vs East Carolina Pirates #78

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos #47

November 19th - vs Dixie Tech Trailblazers NA

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal #61

The New Big 12

Of the 14 teams that will be in the Big 12 in 2023, BYU ranks no. 10 out of 14. 

Members of the 2023 Big 12 ranked by FPI:

Texas: #6

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oklahoma: #8

Oklahoma State: #13

Baylor: #19

Iowa State: #27

Cincinnati: #32

UCF: #33

Kansas State: #39

TCU: #42

BYU: #47

Texas Tech: #48

Houston: #49

West Virginia: #52

Kansas: #97

As of the time of this article, Texas and Oklahoma are still scheduled to be in the Big 12 until 2025. That could change if they buyout their current agreement with the Big 12 Conference.

Projected Win/Loss Record

Definition: Projected overall W-L accounting for results to date and FPI-based projections.

BYU: 7.0-5.0. BYU is expected to go 7-5 according to ESPN FPI's preseason projections. Even though the Cougars return a lot of experience in 2022, FPI is not very high on BYU's chances of winning double-digit games for a third consecutive season.

The Cougars will face three preseason FPI top 25 teams: Notre Dame (#5), Baylor (#19), Oregon (#23). Arkansas narrowly missed the top 25 - the Razorbacks ranked #29 in the preseason FPI.

Win Out %

Definition: Percentage of simulations in which team won all remaining scheduled games.

BYU: 0.1%. BYU has a 0.1% chance to go undefeated against its entire schedule according to ESPN FPI.

6 Wins %

Definition: Percentage of simulations in which team won at least six games.

BYU: 84.9%. BYU has a 84.9% chance to go 6-6 or better against their current schedule.

Playoff %

Definition: Chances of making the CFB Playoff according to the playoff predictor.

BYU: 0.0%. FPI gives BYU no chance to make the College Football Playoff. That's not unique to BYU, however. Every team outside the top 23 has a 0.4% chance or less to make the playoff. This is why College Football needs an expanded playoff. Before the season has even started, over 100 teams have less than 1% chance of making the four-team playoff, and the majority of teams have 0% chance according to FPI.

BYU Football Miles Davis and Chris Jackson

BYU Wide Receiver Chris Jackson to Transfer to Hawaii

Jackson entered the transfer portal in January

By Casey Lundquist16 hours ago
Fousseyni Traore BYU Basketball vs Oregon

An Early Look at the 2022-2023 BYU Basketball Roster

A look at BYU's roster as it stands today

By Casey LundquistApr 13, 2022
IMG_2913

BYU Offers Springville Quarterback Ryder Burton

Burton is a 2023 quarterback that trains with former BYU great John Beck

By Casey LundquistApr 10, 2022
Kalani Sitake

BYU Receives an Early Commitment from Legacy Recruit Adney Reid

Reid is currently living in Australia where his parents are serving as mission presidents

By Casey LundquistApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17322525_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Guard Hunter Erickson Enters Transfer Portal

The former Timpview standout has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16405159_168390393_lowres (2)

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Announces Plans to Step Away

When BYU joins the Big 12, a new commission of the conference could be leading the way

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away

Narrowing Down the Options on BYU's 2023 Schedule

BYU's 2023 schedule is coming into focus

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

Ranking the 18 Uniforms BYU Has Worn in the Independence Era

BYU has introduced 11 new uniform combinations in the last three seasons

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022