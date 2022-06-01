Skip to main content

Where BYU Transfers Have Landed this Offseason

Since the end of last season, five BYU transfers have found new homes

Since its inception in 2018, the transfer portal has impacted college football programs across the country. BYU is no exception. The Cougars have seen dozens of players enter the transfer portal over the last several years, and they have also signed their fair share of impact transfers. 

The transfer portal is hear to stay, and it will be normal to see 8-10 players transfer out of the program every season. Here are the BYU transfers that have found new programs to call home this offseason.

Bentley Hanshaw - TE

Bentley Hanshaw signed with BYU as part of the 2017 signing class. The former three-star tight end was buried behind some talented tight ends at BYU, and he entered the transfer portal to explore new opportunities. Hanshaw committed to Liberty shortly after entering the portal. Of note, BYU plays at Liberty in October.

Christopher Jackson - WR

USATSI_17065023_168390393_lowres (1)
Christopher Jackson, a former JUCO standout that signed with BYU as part of the 2020 class, will take his talents to the Mountain West this season. Jackson committed to Hawaii in April. Like Hanshaw, Jackson saw limited playing time at BYU.

Cade Parrish - OL

Cade Parrish picked BYU over a handful of P5 offers. He was buried behind a lot of talent at offensive line, and he decided to transfer out of the program after one season. Parrish committed to Utah State only a few weeks after entering the transfer portal.

Jake Jensen - QB

Jake Jensen committed to BYU as a PWO coming out of high school. Jensen impressed coaches and teammates during Spring camp in 2021, but he was behind a full stable of quarterbacks at BYU. After entering the transfer portal, Jensen went the JUCO route. A few days ago, Jensen committed to USC.

Viliami Tausinga - LB

After entering the transfer portal, former BYU linebacker Viliami Tausinga signed with SUU.

There are other players transfers that have transferred out of the program since the end of last season that haven't announced their future plans. Among them are former running back Sione Finau, defensive back Jacques Wilson, quarterback Rhett Reilly, and defensive lineman Victory Vaka. Baylor Romney and Shamon Willis opted to pursue their professional careers instead of playing another season.

