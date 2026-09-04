Where Former BYU Football Transfers Are Suiting Up in 2026
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College football is back. [x] former BYU football players will suit up for different college football teams this fall. As the college football season kicks off, we are recapping where former Cougars will play in 2026, and we will track their peformance as the season progresses.
The 2026 Transfer Class
13 players transferred out of the program after the 2025 season. 11 of them found new homes.
- Max Alford - Michigan
- Tayvion Beasley - USF
- Sione Hingano - Stephen F. Austin
- Sani Tuala - Idaho State
- Tucker Kelleher - Toledo
- Ikinasio Tupou - San Jose State
- LaMason Waller III - Southern Utah
- McCae Hillstead - Utah State
- Marcus McKenzie - Utah State
- Jake Griffin - Arizona
- Dom McKenzie - San Jose State
McCae Hillstead is probably the most notable transfer out of the program in this class. Hillstead transferred back to Utah State and won the starting quarterback job.
Former BYU offensive lineman Jake Griffin will come to Provo in week two as a member of the Arizona program.
The 2025 Transfer Class
A large group of players transferred out of the program after the 2025 season. 26 to be exact. Some of those players have graduated, and others have transferred to a third school. Dallin Havea and Micah Harper transferred from BYU to the FCS ranks. They are both playing for P4 programs now in UCLA and Iowa State.
- Carson Su'esu'e (LB/TE) - New Mexico State
- Saimone Davis (DE/TE) - Stephen F. Austin
- Harrison Taggart (LB) - Utah State
- Porter Small (DE) - Weber State
- Koa Eldredge (WR) - Hawaii
- Nason Colemean (TE) - NAU
- Landon Rehkow (P) - Utah State
- Cale Breslin (RB) - Montana State
- Carson Tujague (DL) - Utah State
- David Latu (DL) - Boise State
- Noah Lugo (QB) - Southern Utah
- Aisea Moa (LB) - Michigan
- Dallin Havea (DE) - UCLA
- Micah Harper (S) - Iowa State
- Jackson Bowers - Oregon State
The 2024 Transfer Class
A few transfers from the 2024 class are still playing college football. Former BYU quarterback Ryder Burton is now the starting quarterback at UAB after a brief stop at WVU. Dylan Flowers went from BYU to SUU to Duke.
John Henry Daley was the most painful loss from this class. He became a superstar at Utah before following Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.
- Ryder Burton (QB) - UAB
- Devin Downing (WR) - Southern Utah
- Naseri Danielson (LB) - San Jose State
- Zion Allen (CB) - Hawaii
- Dylan Rollins (OL) - Montana
- Dylan Flowers (CB) - Duke
- John Henry Daley (DE) - Michigan
- Dominique Henry (WR) - FAU
The 2023 Transfer Class
A few former BYU players are wrapping up their college football careers at other schools. Tate Romney is the most notable name on this list. Romney transferred from BYU to ASU. He spent a few years in Tempe before transferring to Oklahoma State.
- Vae Soifua (OL) - Sacrament State
- Brooks Maile (DL) - Northern Colorado
- Isaiah Perez (DL) - Eastern Washington
- Korbyn Green (CB) - Tulsa
- Nathaniel Gillis (CB) - Northern Colorado
- Tate Romney (LB) - Oklahoma State
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist