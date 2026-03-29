Former BYU Players in the NFL Ahead of the NFL Draft

18 former BYU football players are currently on NFL teams. More BYU players will be added to NFL rosters in a few weeks when the NFL Draft takes place. Former BYU linebacker Jack Kelly headlines the group of former BYU players that are looking to hear their names called during the NFL Draft.

In this article, we'll recap the BYU players in the NFL.

Former BYU Players on New Teams

Over the last month during free agency, four former BYU players have inked deals with new teams.

Zach Wilson - New Orleans Saints

Zach Wilson recently signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson has bounced around since leaving New York. He spent one season in Denver and one season in Miami. He has not started a game since the 2023 season with the Jets.

Zayne Anderson - Miami Dolphins

After multiple years in Green Bay, former BYU safety and linebacker Zayne Anderson is heading to Miami. Anderson also spent time with the Chiefs, but it was his years with the Packers that gave him a chance to sign a new deal with the Dolphins. Anderson has been a special teams ace throughout his NFL career. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.4M.

Tyler Allgeier - Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Allgeier ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie for the Falcons. A few months later, Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson with a top 10 pick and Allgeier spent the last few year's in Robinson's shadow. Since Robinson was on Atlanta's roster, Allgeier will take his talents to a new franchise with his second contract.

Allgeier is on his way to Arizona where he has a chance to be the feature back for the Cardinals. The Cardinals are looking to rebuild under a new head coach.

Khyiris Tonga - Kansas City Chiefs

Khyiris Tonga is heading to play for the Chiefs after playing in a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Tonga will team up with former BYU Cougars Andy Reid and Kingsley Suamataia in Kansas City.

Former BYU Players Returning to Their Same Teams

There are 14 former BYU players that will be returning to their teams in 2026.