BYU Football Commit Elia Migao on His Recruiting Pitch to Other BYU Targets

Today, BYU added two key players to their 2021 recruiting class. Twins Elia and Enoka Migao chose the Cougars over a variety of PAC-12 and Big Ten schools. Elia Migao is an Offensive Line prospect out of Temecula, California. Listed at 6'3 320 lbs., Migao held offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Elia's twin brother, Enoka, listed at 6'5 250 lbs., is a Defensive End prospect who holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Michigan State, Oregon State, and San Diego State among others. Today, the Migao twins announced their commitment to BYU.

Both players will graduate as part of the 2021 graduating class before enrolling at BYU next summer. Although they are twins, they will bring very different things to the table for BYU.

Earlier this Summer, the Sports Illustrated All-American team released their high school all-american candidates. Five BYU targets, including Elia Migao, made the list. As part of the release, the scouting team released an in-depth scouting report of BYU target Elia Migao. Here's what they had to say about Migao:

Frame: Massive lower half with calves like reinforced Roman columns. Plenty of girth in the midsection.

Athleticism: Deceptively nimble, but once he gets going he’s a freight train. Moves well on pulls and on screens where most his size trip over their own feet. Above-average athleticism combined with the strength of a bison sends high school defensive ends, literally, flying.

Instincts: From freshman year it was apparent that he was a finisher. The type of blocker referees need to pay a little extra attention too. His footwork comes seemingly second nature, an ode to the time he puts into his craft.

Polish: Consistent pad level off the LOS, but has a tendency to rise on pulls, which he likely be asked less of him at the next level. Consistently inside with his hands. We've seen him lean rather than roll hips through, but once his hips are engaged he’s dominant both on the LOS and at the second level.

Bottom Line: Efficient football player. We saw very little wasted steps in Migao’s film, and as he showed at the UA-All American camp this spring, he projects best as an interior lineman. Look for Migao to quickly rise up the ranks at the next level, leaning on his strength and ability to finish.