SI All-American Candidate Elia Migao Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Elia Migao Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds Position: Offensive Guard School: Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral Schools of Interest: Oregon, Oregon State, BYU, Colorado, Arizona State, and Colorado State, among others. Projected Position: Interior Offensive Line

Frame: Massive lower half with calves like rebar-reinforced roman columns. Plenty of girth in the midsection.

Athleticism: Deceptively nimble, but once he gets going he’s a freight train. Moves well on pulls and on screens where most his size trip over their own feet. Above-average athleticism combined with the strength of a bison sends high school defensive ends, literally, flying.

Instincts: From freshman year it was apparent that he was a finisher. The type of blocker referees need to pay a little extra attention too. His footwork comes seemingly second nature, an ode to the time he puts into his craft.

Polish: Consistent pad level off the LOS, but has a tendency to rise on pulls, which he likely be asked less of him at the next level. Consistently inside with his hands. We've seen him lean rather than roll hips through, but once his hips are engaged he’s dominant both on the LOS and at the second level.

Bottom Line: Efficient football player. We saw very little wasted steps in Migao’s film, and as he showed at the UA-All American camp this spring, he projects best as an interior lineman. Look for Migao to quickly rise up the ranks at the next level, leaning on his strength and ability to finish.