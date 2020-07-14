SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Elia Migao Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Elia Migao                                                                                                                Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds                                                                                     Position: Offensive Guard                                                                                                        School: Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral                                                                                    Schools of Interest: Oregon, Oregon State, BYU, Colorado, Arizona State, and Colorado State, among others.                                                                                              Projected Position: Interior Offensive Line

Frame: Massive lower half with calves like rebar-reinforced roman columns. Plenty of girth in the midsection. 

Athleticism: Deceptively nimble, but once he gets going he’s a freight train. Moves well on pulls and on screens where most his size trip over their own feet. Above-average athleticism combined with the strength of a bison sends high school defensive ends, literally, flying. 

Instincts: From freshman year it was apparent that he was a finisher. The type of blocker referees need to pay a little extra attention too. His footwork comes seemingly second nature, an ode to the time he puts into his craft. 

Polish: Consistent pad level off the LOS, but has a tendency to rise on pulls, which he likely be asked less of him at the next level. Consistently inside with his hands. We've seen him lean rather than roll hips through, but once his hips are engaged he’s dominant both on the LOS and at the second level. 

Bottom Line: Efficient football player. We saw very little wasted steps in Migao’s film, and as he showed at the UA-All American camp this spring, he projects best as an interior lineman. Look for Migao to quickly rise up the ranks at the next level, leaning on his strength and ability to finish.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American