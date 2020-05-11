CougsDaily
2020 Quarterbacks: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

Casey Lundquist

Excellent Quarterback play has been the great equalizer in BYU football history. BYU returns three Quarterbacks that have all won games as a starting Quarterback. Today, let's take a closer look at who is coming, who is returning, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.

byu-football-2020-roster-quarterback-ratings

Image Note: The visualization excludes unrated players and any player that received a composite score of less than .75. The graphs show the 247 composite score on the y axis and the eligibility on the x axis.

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 10 Mason Fakahua - 0.779

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 3 Jaren Hall - 0.8549

  • 19 Rhett Reilly - NA

  • 16 Baylor Romney - 0.8015

  • 1 Zach Wilson - 0.854

2020 Signees

  • TBD Sol-Jay Maiava - 0.8521

Other Newcomers

  • NA

The Good The Wilson, Hall, and Romney trio is very promising. Both Wilson and Hall showed very well during spring ball while Romney saw limited reps due to injury. BYU didn’t name a starting Quarterback before spring ball was cancelled, but Wilson appeared to be in the lead. Adding Maiava to this group will only increase the competition at Quarterback come fall camp. 

The Bad The open Quarterback competition has the potential to become a detriment in 2020. Due to the cancellation of spring practices, BYU will need to spend the first week or more of fall camp to determine the starting Quarterback. Equally splitting reps might prevent the eventual starter from gelling with the first-team offense in what could be an already condensed fall camp.

The Ratings BYU is still capable of recruiting highly-rated Quarterbacks. In 2019, they signed four-star Quarterback Jacob Conover and they signed Sol-Jay Maiava as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Both players were the highest rated LDS Quarterbacks in their respective classes.

