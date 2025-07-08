Jaxson Gates Flips Commitment From Syracuse to BYU After Official Visit
BYU has successfully flipped Syracuse commit Jaxson Gates. Gates, a cornerback with elite speed, came to BYU in June for an official visit. Gates had been committed to Syracuse since the Orange were his first scholarship offer back in November of 2024. The BYU official visit was enough to get Gates to flip his commitment to BYU.
Gates, a California native, had seen his recruitment heat up over the last few months. Syracuse was his first offer. His offer sheet grew to include competing offers from Michigan State, Utah, Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV among others. He picked up SEC offers from Missouri and Mississippi State after his BYU official visit, but it wasn't enough to keep him from BYU.
Gates had also taken official visits to Michigan State and Utah over the last few weeks, but it was BYU that won out in the end.
Minutes after Gates posted about his de-commitment from Syracuse, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford hinted at a BYU commitment. That commitment was Jaxson Gates.
Gates' speed is a big reason why more and more schools entered his recruitment. He recently ran a personal best 10.39 100M. He also has ideal length at 6'1. His combination of size and speed make him a coveted recruit. Gates told BYU On SI he prioritizes football over track, but if the opportunity arises, he would be open to running track in college.
Gates might be the fastest player on the roster as soon as he steps on campus. On what BYU likes about his game, Gates said in an earlier interview, "They like that I'm a man corner. At my high school, we run a lot of man...a lot of guys can play zone, but a man corner is just you vs you, no help."
Ever since Jernaro Gilford has been the cornerbacks coach at BYU, he has prioritized speed and length. When he first got to BYU, he would identify under-the-radar recruits with those measurables and bring them in to develop. Gilford is still prioritizing speed and length, except now he is able to land players that are further along in their development. Gates fits that description. Similar to a prospect like Tre Alexander, Gates can make an early impact in his BYU career.