A Look at BYU Football's Pipeline at Offensive Line

Kalani Sitake made it a priority to bring in talented Offensive Linemen when he was hired as BYU's head coach. Years later, BYU is starting to build a very strong OL pipeline. Today, let's take a look at the players who are set to join the program over the next few years.

On June 4th, Weston Jones announced his commitment to BYU. Jones chose BYU over the likes of Virginia, Indiana, and Iowa State among others. Jones is one of many OL that have committed to BYU over P5 programs. Here is a look at all OL that are set to join the program:

Connor Pay

School: Lone Peak High School

Competing Offers: Utah, Utah State

Recruiting Class: 2018

Tysen Lewis

School: Weber High School

Competing Offers: Utah State

Recruiting Class: 2018

Campbell Barrington (Could play DL)

School: University High School

Competing Offers: NA

Recruiting Class: 2018

Elijah Unutoa

School: Kapaa High School

Competing Offers: California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, San Diego State

Recruiting Class: 2019

Brock Gunderson

School: Cy Woods High School

Competing Offers: Purdue, UNLV, Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Texas, Utah State

Recruiting Class: 2019

Bruce Mitchell

School: South Summit High School

Competing Offers: NA

Recruiting Class: 2019

Isaiah Tupou

School: Grant Union High School

Competing Offers: Arizona, UCLA, Utah

Recruiting Class: 2020

Jake Griffin

School: Red Mountain High School

Competing Offers: Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Indiana, San Diego State, Utah State, etc.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Weston Jones

School: Romeo High School

Competing Offers: Indiana, Iowa State, Virginia, Air Force, Army, etc.

Recruiting Class: 2021

