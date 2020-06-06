A Look at BYU Football's Pipeline at Offensive Line
Casey Lundquist
Kalani Sitake made it a priority to bring in talented Offensive Linemen when he was hired as BYU's head coach. Years later, BYU is starting to build a very strong OL pipeline. Today, let's take a look at the players who are set to join the program over the next few years.
On June 4th, Weston Jones announced his commitment to BYU. Jones chose BYU over the likes of Virginia, Indiana, and Iowa State among others. Jones is one of many OL that have committed to BYU over P5 programs. Here is a look at all OL that are set to join the program:
Connor Pay
School: Lone Peak High School
Competing Offers: Utah, Utah State
Recruiting Class: 2018
Tysen Lewis
School: Weber High School
Competing Offers: Utah State
Recruiting Class: 2018
Campbell Barrington (Could play DL)
School: University High School
Competing Offers: NA
Recruiting Class: 2018
Elijah Unutoa
School: Kapaa High School
Competing Offers: California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, San Diego State
Recruiting Class: 2019
Brock Gunderson
School: Cy Woods High School
Competing Offers: Purdue, UNLV, Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Texas, Utah State
Recruiting Class: 2019
Bruce Mitchell
School: South Summit High School
Competing Offers: NA
Recruiting Class: 2019
Isaiah Tupou
School: Grant Union High School
Competing Offers: Arizona, UCLA, Utah
Recruiting Class: 2020
Jake Griffin
School: Red Mountain High School
Competing Offers: Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Indiana, San Diego State, Utah State, etc.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Weston Jones
School: Romeo High School
Competing Offers: Indiana, Iowa State, Virginia, Air Force, Army, etc.
Recruiting Class: 2021
