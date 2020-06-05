Breaking: OL Weston Jones Commits to BYU Football

Photo Credit: Twitter @WJonesy33

Weston Jones, an Offensive Lineman out of Michigan, just announced his commitment to BYU. Jones is a consensus three-star recruit who held offers from Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, and Air Force among others before committing to BYU. Jones is listed at 6'5 260 lbs. Jones is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who will enroll at BYU after serving a two-year mission. His commitment marks the first commitment since Jasen Ah You took over as executive of recruiting for BYU.

Jones joins Raider Damuni, Tevita Mafileo, Kyson Hall, and Ricky Wolgramm as the fifth BYU commitment in BYU's 2021 recruiting class.

Due to the NCAA mandated recruiting dead period, Weston hasn't been able to able to visit BYU's campus in Provo. Jones will visit BYU's campus once the recruiting dead period is lifted.

Jones received an offer from BYU in February, and he was quickly able to establish a relationship with OL Coach Eric Mateos. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Jones said, “My relationship with coach Mateos is very good, it’s always great talking with him and he always has a very good insight into anything football related."

Jones is a good athlete who is excellent at using his hands to gain leverage over defenders. Take a look at his Junior film here:

Recruiting the Offensive Line has been an emphasis for the offensive staff since Jeff Grimes was brought on as the Offensive Coordinator. Jones joins a talented pipeline of future Offensive Lineman for BYU.

