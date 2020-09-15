A Look at BYU's Current Scheduling Options in November
Casey Lundquist
It's no secret that BYU would love to fill a few holes in their schedule. Yesterday, BYU added another game to the 2020 slate when they announced a home game against Louisiana Tech on October 2nd. BYU has eight games after losing a game against Army (that might be rescheduled) and adding a game against Louisiana Tech. Here is BYU's current 2020 schedule:
@Navy - 9/7
Troy - 9/26
Louisiana Tech - 10/2
UTSA - 10/10
Houston - 10/16
Texas State - 10/24
Western Kentucky - 10/31
North Alabama - 11/21
BYU has three open weekends in November. Here are the teams that have open dates on their schedule that match BYU's open dates.
11/7: UCF
AAC: UCF
Rumors have been swirling about BYU and UCF for a few weeks. UCF is still an option but the AAC has run into COVID-19 delays that might keep this game from being scheduled.
Conference USA: Marshall, UAB
Sun Belt: NA
11/14:
AAC: NA
Conference USA: Charlotte
Sun Belt: NA
Charlotte is the only FBS team with an opening on November 14th. However, they will likely keep this weekend open after playing nine games in a row from Sep 12th to November 7th. If BYU finds a game this weekend, it will probably be a game that surfaces as the season progresses:
11/28:
Independent: Army
If Army still wants to play BYU, November 28th is the most logical date.
AAC: NA
Conference USA: Marshall
Sun Belt: NA
Based on the opponents available, this is my ideal November schedule for BYU:
11/7 UCF
11/14 TBD, wait for cancellation
11/21 North Alabama (Already scheduled)
11/28 Army
