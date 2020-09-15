A Look at BYU's Current Scheduling Options in November

It's no secret that BYU would love to fill a few holes in their schedule. Yesterday, BYU added another game to the 2020 slate when they announced a home game against Louisiana Tech on October 2nd. BYU has eight games after losing a game against Army (that might be rescheduled) and adding a game against Louisiana Tech. Here is BYU's current 2020 schedule:

@Navy - 9/7

Troy - 9/26

Louisiana Tech - 10/2

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

North Alabama - 11/21

BYU has three open weekends in November. Here are the teams that have open dates on their schedule that match BYU's open dates.

11/7: UCF

AAC: UCF

Rumors have been swirling about BYU and UCF for a few weeks. UCF is still an option but the AAC has run into COVID-19 delays that might keep this game from being scheduled.

Conference USA: Marshall, UAB

Sun Belt: NA

11/14:

AAC: NA

Conference USA: Charlotte

Sun Belt: NA

Charlotte is the only FBS team with an opening on November 14th. However, they will likely keep this weekend open after playing nine games in a row from Sep 12th to November 7th. If BYU finds a game this weekend, it will probably be a game that surfaces as the season progresses:

11/28:

Independent: Army

If Army still wants to play BYU, November 28th is the most logical date.

AAC: NA

Conference USA: Marshall

Sun Belt: NA

Based on the opponents available, this is my ideal November schedule for BYU:

11/7 UCF

11/14 TBD, wait for cancellation

11/21 North Alabama (Already scheduled)

11/28 Army

