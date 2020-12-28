An Early Look at BYU Football's 2021 Bowl Possibilities

There are three different bowl possibilities for BYU in 2021.

In July, BYU released their bowl agreements for the 2020-2026 football seasons. There are three different bowl possibilities for BYU in 2021, if they are bowl eligible. Here are the three possibilities:

1. New Year's Six Bowl

First and foremost, all bowl agreements are void if BYU qualifies for a NY6 bowl game. Obviously, this is the best-case scenario for BYU.

2. Independence Bowl vs Conference USA

If BYU is bowl eligible in 2021 and they do not qualify for a NY6 bowl game, the Cougars will most likely play in the Independence Bowl against an opponent from Conference USA.

"The Independence Bowl, televised on an ESPN Network, is the 11th-oldest bowl game in the country and will play its 45th edition in 2020. It was founded in 1976 and is played annually in December at Independence Stadium in Shreveport." - BYU Annual Report

The Cougars are set to play in the Independence Bowl in 2021, 2023, and 2025. However, they have an option to replace one of those three game with the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona. More on that below.

3. Cheez-It Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

"BYU could participate in the Cheez-It Bowl if its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) are unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl."

